Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerick McKinnon: Which Chiefs RB should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football?

With Isiah Pacheco ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills, fantasy football managers are looking at Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. These are set to replace Pacheco in the backfield, but which is the better pick at a crucial juncture in the fantasy football season?

With the fantasy playoffs imminent, getting your lineup right has never been more important. Let's take a look at the fantasy outlook for these two running backs, starting with Clyde Edwards-Helaire:

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second on the Chiefs' depth chart behind Isiah Pacheco so is set to be the starter in Week 14 against the Bills. This looks like good news for fantasy owners, however, Chiefs' running backs can be a risk in fantasy football.

Looking at Isiah Pacheco's season as the starter, he has 779 rushing yards and 6 TDs, along with 33 receptions for 209 yards and a TD, good for 157.30 points (HPPR leagues). Pacheco has five games scoring above 14 points (HPPR) this season, so the question is whether Edwards-Helaire can replicate his numbers here.

The Bills are 20th against running backs, which is a so-so stat. This feels like a high-scoring game, which is another green tick for Edwards-Helaire in fantasy football. However, the consensus is that the Chiefs will split carries between their two RBs here, so the odds of either one of them getting into the endzone aren't good.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Clyde Edwards-Helaire to record 5.6 points (HPPR), which means he is not a reliable pick and should be started at your own risk.

Is Jerick McKinnon a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Jerick McKinnon is expected to be the backup in Week 14 but should see a lot of action. While both will split drives, McKinnon is slightly more of a threat in the passing game and could see more action on third downs and obvious passing situations.

The issue is, however, that the McKinnon is unlikely to get into the endzone in Week 14, as the Chiefs spread the ball around so much. Compound that with splitting carries and McKinnon is a lot more likely to hit his low floor than moderate ceiling.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Jerick McKinnon to record 4.6 points (HPPR) in Week 14. While Pacheco has been ruled out, McKinnon is not likely to see the lion's share of volume so should not start in fantasy football.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Jerick McKinnon: Which Chiefs RB should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

Based on the projections, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a safer start in Week 14 than Jerick McKinnon. However, that doesn't mean he is a good pick and realistically should only be started if you are desperate at RB.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect from both RBs in Week 14:

As the above breakdown shows, neither RB is expected to be particularly fantasy-relevant in Week 14. While the Chiefs have a coin-toss chance of an RB TD, guessing which one it will be is anyone's guess. As such, Edwards Helaire feels the better pick and could potentially go big, but you could be setting yourself up for failure if you start him here.

While there may not be better options available on waivers, realistically, both these running backs are dangerous starts against the Bills and should be avoided.