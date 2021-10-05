Cole Beasley rips Bills fans, says home stadium only place he gets booed 

Over the last several weeks, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has found himself in the headlines due to his strong stance concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley has held a firm stance against receiving the shot, which has stirred up plenty of attention and backlash toward him. Despite that, he hasn't wavered in his belief while attempting to transition the dialog toward a refocus on the Bills' push to the playoffs in the 2021 season.

Cole Beasley has a complicated relationship with Bills fans

It hasn't been a smooth process for Beasley as he continues to deal with strong pushback from fans. The veteran wide receiver took to Twitter on Monday, voicing that the only place he's received boos this season has been at home games played at Highmark Stadium.

Beasley remains unfazed by the entire situation as he doesn't appear to be entirely impacted by the situation. His pro-choice stance concerning the vaccine has led many fans to air their disgruntlement with his decision.

The Bills currently require fans to have at least one vaccination shot to attend home games. That aspect alone is likely to lead to many fans in the crowd possessing an opposing perspective to him.

Beasley clarified that some fans are yelling his nickname "Bease", but voiced that others right behind the bench are telling him to get vaccinated and talk trash. His strong stance against the vaccine hasn't caused an internal stir with the Bills, but it's a topic that remains prevalent around the league.

Mark Cuban @mcuban Cole Beasley @Bease11 Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin Bease, the problem isn't so much your choice as it is your logic. You know the rules that apply to your choice, and that is yours to make. But the examples you give as the basis for why you make your choice are questionable. twitter.com/Bease11/status… Bease, the problem isn't so much your choice as it is your logic. You know the rules that apply to your choice, and that is yours to make. But the examples you give as the basis for why you make your choice are questionable. twitter.com/Bease11/status…

Many teams, including the Bills, have pushed hard publicly to get their players vaccinated. It remains a hurdle as it's not a requirement to receive the shot, but leaves the door open to potential issues down the line.

The franchise hasn't moved toward any internal conflict, but it's a lingering matter that continues to hover over the NFL this season. Meanwhile, the Bills are chugging forward to a strong 3-1 start to the season that has them atop the AFC East. Buffalo is in an early promising position to make a run toward the top AFC playoff seed.

The Bills have a tough matchup ahead of them in Week 5, with their Sunday night primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs haven't been the dominant force we are used to seeing, but remain formidable with an offense that's arguably the best in the NFL this season.

