Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend has her say on former NFL QB's polarizing new documentary 

A documentary featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was officially announced this week. The documentary will give Kaepernick the opportunity to tell his side of the story about life in the National Football League, in the public eye and his advocacy for social justice.

The documentary, set to be directed by Spike Lee, will be shown over a period of several weeks in multiple parts. The documentary is part of Disney's deal with Kaepernick's "Ra Vision Media" company. It is still in production and an air date will be officially announced later in 2022.

But that didn't dampen the excitement of his girlfriend Nessa. She took to her official Instagram, showing her support for the documentary, saying that viewers will get the chance to see everything that has happened behind the scenes over the last few years.

“I’m grateful, thankful and appreciative that everyone can see Colin’s journey in totality. Never before seen footage that gives TRUE insight on soooooo many different things."

"From celebratory moments to unexpected painful moments. I hope this motivates you. I hope you learn from this. And, I hope more than anything is that you are reminded that even when the world feels so dark, the universe doesn’t forget your sacrifices. The light might not shine when you want it to but it’ll show up just in time.”-via nessnitty on Instagram

Who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab?

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab have been dating since 2015 and officially made their relationship public in 2016. While the former NFL quarterback is well known for his playing career and his stance advocating social justice for all, Diab has established quite the name and career for herself as well.

Diab is a well-known radio show host whose first taste of broadcasting came in 2013 when she was hired by MTV to host "Girl Code." The 40-year-old has since hosted several other shows on MTV and VH1, including the Real World After Show.

Currently, she is the host of "Talk Stoop" on NBC Universal and "Nessa on Air" an afternoon radio show on NYC's Hot 97.

Like her longtime boyfriend, Diab is also an activist. She has worked for many years to promote women's empowerment in the belief that all women should be able to stand up for themselves and make their own medical decisions. The couple both started the "Know Your Right Camp" for disadvantaged children and youth.

