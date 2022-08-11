Colin Kaepernick to 49ers? 3 ways free agent QB fits perfectly as Trey Lance's backup

Most assume Jimmy Garoppolo is the last domino to fall. However, Colin Kaepernick is still a domino in limbo in the eyes of some. He is still hoping to return to the NFL. Some even posit that the quarterback could be the best backup option for the San Francisco 49ers once Garoppolo is gone.

Of course, it goes without saying that Kaepernick would jump at the chance to wear his old colors. Here's why the quarterback has a few things going for him as a match with the 49ers.

#1 - Mentor veteran figure without stealing locker room

Michigan Spring Game

Most of those who are pressuring the 49ers to move on from Trey Lance are doing so from the standpoint that the team will not be able to keep the quarterback down. In other words, with every mistake made by the young starter, the pressure to return to Garoppolo will rise.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Trey Lance signed autographs and took pictures after the last 49ers training camp practice with fans in attendance Trey Lance signed autographs and took pictures after the last 49ers training camp practice with fans in attendance https://t.co/FwxHxJ9CJ8

For Lance to fully take control of the team, the veteran needs to go. A king cannot lead with the former king working under him. As such, Lance cannot lead with Garoppolo around. Adding Kaepernick would not create the same pressure to turn to him as he hasn't played in the NFL since Obama was in office. However, he would still offer a veteran's perspective in helping teach the quarterback.

#2 - Super Bowl experience

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship in recent seasons. From their perspective, they are a win-now franchise, despite the change at quarterback. As such, those with Super Bowl experience, like Kaepernick, are extra appealing.

Brian Peacock @BDPeacock How important is each rep for Trey Lance’s development? To put how little he’s played into perspective…



Tom Brady attempted 719 passes last year alone.



Trey Lance has attempted just over 500 passes in his life (NFL: 71, college: 318, high school: 113) How important is each rep for Trey Lance’s development? To put how little he’s played into perspective…Tom Brady attempted 719 passes last year alone.Trey Lance has attempted just over 500 passes in his life (NFL: 71, college: 318, high school: 113)

Kaepernick played in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season. It has been about ten years, but in the moment, it will feel like yesterday. He's had big moments before and has spent a decade reliving the loss in his mind. He knows what he did right and wrong and would be a great help to Lance, should he get there this season.

#3 - Kaepernick works in a similar offense to Lance

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

If Lance gets injured or the 49ers get off to a disastrous start, the team may want a hail mary type of player in reserve. This would give the team one last shot to save the season. This would keep fans engaged and ticket sales up. Lance and Kaepernick are both mobile quarterbacks, and one playbook would likely translate well into both players' style of play.

As such, Kyle Shanahan wouldn't need to change his entire offensive philosophy mid-season. The team could get a shot in the arm if needed. Of course, in the NFL, there are no guarantees, but having a plan B ready could calm the head coach and let him focus more, knowing he's covered if something needs to change.

Edited by Windy Goodloe