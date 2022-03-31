"Just cracked my screen"- Commanders fans have hilarious reactions to Carson Wentz uniform reveal

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is a polarizing figure in the NFL. His uniform reveal brought about numerous off-the-field reactions.

The Commanders' social media team posted the franchise's new uniforms with their new quarterback photoshopped into them. Unfortunately for the team, fans are not exactly happy with the designs shown.

Many replied to the Commanders' tweet with less than complimentary opinions. One fan claimed that the pictures cracked their phone screen.

"Just cracked my screen 😒."

This wasn't the only fan who didn't like the new uniforms. One fan said that they looked like they belonged to two different teams.

Another fan simply asked the team to stop with their less-than-popular design choices.

Another claimed the white uniforms were the worst they had seen, even including the old Broncos' jerseys shown below.

John Oliver @JohnOliver71 @Commanders The white uniforms are literally the worst uniforms I've seen. (including the yellow and brown Broncos) @Commanders The white uniforms are literally the worst uniforms I've seen. (including the yellow and brown Broncos) https://t.co/PAYGCXTvWf

One fan wrote "No thanks" in response to the new uniforms.

The tweets kept coming as another fan posted that the franchise should delete the post.

One fan posted that the Commanders now have the worst rebrand in the league, topping the Los Angeles Rams.

Pat @bruc3_wayn3_ @Commanders Congrats, you somehow managed to outdo the @RamsNFL for worst rebrand in the NFL. @Commanders Congrats, you somehow managed to outdo the @RamsNFL for worst rebrand in the NFL.

After seeing Wentz in the new uniforms, one fan posted saying that they should sell the team.

One fan voiced their dissatisfaction, saying that the franchise's branding decisions have been poor.

Another account posted simply saying "no" to the new uniforms.

Carson Wentz now a member of the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders introduce Carson Wentz.

After a rather underwhelming first season with the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz showed his best and worst efforts. His disappointing season concluded with a poor showing in the final game of the season.

The Colts needed to defeat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to secure a playoff berth. However, they were soundly beaten, with the 29-year-old posting a QBR of just four (50 being average).

He was subsequently traded back to the NFC East in the offseason for multiple mid-round draft picks. The 29-year-old still has three years left on his current contract and has cap hits of over $26 million each year, with Washington picking up the entirety of his contract.

The move back to the NFC East has been met with its fair share of criticism, as many thought Washington was in the market for a superstar quarterback.

Not many would argue that the 29-year-old is a superstar, as he has demonstrated numerous shortcomings over the course of his career.

The Commanders offer a fresh opportunity for the former Colt, but going by the reaction to the new uniforms that feature Wentz, it hasn't gotten off to an ideal start.

