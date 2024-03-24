Cooper DeJean scouting report: Exploring the Iowa CB's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top-500 overall recruits in 2021, Cooper DeJean saw very limited usage in seven games as a true freshman (four tackles and no passes defensed), before jumping onto the scene in year two, with 75 tackles, three for loss, five interceptions – three of which he returned for touchdowns – and eight more passes broken up.

Yet, he still “only” earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades. As a junior, his numbers dropped off a little bit (41 tackles, two sacks, two INTs and five PBUs, yet he received first-team All-American notice. Cooper DeJean also averaged 13.1 yards on punt return for his career and took one back to the house last year, earning first-team All-Big Ten in that capacity on top of it.

6-foot-1, 205 pounds; JR.

Breaking down Cooper DeJean's scouting report

Cooper DeJean #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tackles Quentin Redding #81 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Strengths

Man-coverage

Cooper DeJean is calm in his back-pedal in off-man coverage, not getting too far onto his heels and staying ready to redirect forward.

For a guy his size, how oily his hips are to not get lost having to flip around against double-releases is pretty rare.

Doesn’t stop fighting the hands and trying to arm-bar receivers on fade routes.

Comfortable utilizing speed turns, such as flipping back around against post routes after getting his body tilted towards the sideline.

Has the make-up speed to recover when caught a little bit out of phase.

Showcases highly impressive long speed to stay in phase against those cross-country and post routes all the way outside the opposite hash.

You see him shut down drag routes for no YAC, even when lined up outside of stacks and having extra ground to cover.

Held opponents to 57-of-118 (48.3%) for 614 yards and two touchdowns compared to his seven interceptions over the past two seasons.

Zone-coverage

Great all-around feel in zone coverage, in terms of eye-discipline and quick trigger.

His understanding of landmarks, funneling routes towards the deep safety and positioning himself according to the pattern is apparent.

Packs a lot of force in his hands so when he pushes receivers towards his teammates, they end up on the turf a few times.

Does a nice job of mid-pointing routes while tilting toward the bigger threat.

Shows the mental capacity and play-making instincts to come off routes in cover-three/-four and get his hands on the ball or dislodge it from the intended target with force.

Comes downhill like a bolt of lightning and applies the same kind of impact, as he drives forward on out routes as a flat-/quad-defender.

Consistently sticks his hand in between the palms of the intended target after closing on as a zone-defender, yet also tracks the ball well and can come down with it himself when it’s thrown over his head.

Finds a nice balance between peaking back at the quarterback and not losing track of the receiver he’s engaged with on extended plays in the red zone.

Run defense & tackling

If you label Cooper DeJean as a cornerback, he’s the best one in the class at defending the run, not ever allowing himself to get pulled inside and surrender the edge.

He’s typically the one looking to engage contact, bury his hands inside the chest of receivers and ride them backward with arms fully extended when the ball is coming his way.

Actively looking to erase the space towards the next-closest offensive player as the contain player with no wideout to his side, as well as attack lead-blockers low at the line of scrimmage.

Was blitzed off the edge a few times when the only eligible over there was a tight-end and that short-area explosion allowed him to create quick run stuffs.

Becomes a strong safety when teams try to throw a screen or run out to the perimeter to his side.

Hits with his chest and drives his legs through the tackle in order to move the opponent backward – only missed 6.8% of his career attempts.

Was the only corner in the country for 2022 with 85+ grades both in coverage and run-defense, for an overall grade of 88.5.

Weaknesses

Cooper DeJean doesn't have the quickest feet or twitchiest play-style to redirect in isolated coverage reps.

Only 15% of his snaps over these last two seasons were spent in true man-coverage (125 of 833 coverage snaps), according to PFF, while not traveling with the opposing team’s top target.

Well-versed route runners are able to attack his blind spots and have him lose some control on those reps, creating separation on curls, comebacks, etc.

Allows himself to get pulled too far inside as a sideline defender in two-high shells if the wideout releases inside, such as against post-wheel combinations.

Cooper DeJean's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Cooper DeJean #3 and Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their win against the Kentucky Wildcats

I feel kind of bad about “only” having Cooper DeJean as CB5. There’s so much to like about his game, looking at route anticipation, spatial awareness, ball skills and physicality both initiating contact at the catch-point and the way he approaches the run game.

Unfortunately, I don’t think his feet are quite up to par with the rest of that top tier, which he belongs in, because he makes up for it in several other areas. With that being said, while I believe he absolutely has the athletic ability to be a quality starter on the outside, I’d want that to be in a zone-heavy defense since I don’t think he’s going to excel nor are you maximizing him as a player isolated vs. legit number one receivers with advanced route-running acumen.

Instead, I believe with his body type and affinity for contact, you can turn him into one of the better nickels in the league, where he’s an answer to many of the “power slot” guys offenses are currently deploying. He can be a plus punt returner and as his career progresses, making the move to safety – which so many people have suggested largely just based on being white.

Cooper DeJean Grade: First round.

