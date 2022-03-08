"Ready to take one for the team" - Cooper Kupp and Rams ready to rally behind Lebron James' Lakers for rest of the NBA season

It all began with Los Angeles Rams star defensive player Aaron Donald sitting courtside weeks ago as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Utah Jazz by a score of 106-101.

This was followed up this past Saturday night as Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford sat courtside to witness the Lakers defeat Stephen Curry as LeBron James dropped 56 points in the win, along with a message to the Super Bowl champion:

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show."

Now, Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp has issued a simple statement on Twitter, letting King James know that he is ready to sit courtside, if that's what it takes for the Lakers to continue to win:

"Rams sitting courtside for the Lakeshow seems to be working. I'm ready, if needed, to take one for the team, too."

Kupp is likely not alone in his sentiments as the Lakers have been a disappointment so far this season.

They were predicted by many to, at least, represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals this season, but the team has sputtered and currently sits in the ninth spot for playoff seeding.

How can Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams improve on his historic 2021 NFL season?

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

For Cooper Kupp, the 2021 NFL season couldn't have gone any better than it did. The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of Super Bowl LVI after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

In his first year with Los Angeles, quarterback Matthew Stafford developed an immediate rapport with his star receiver that proved to be the difference this season.

The Super Bowl LVI MVP finished the season with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards are both good for second all-time in NFL history behind Michael Thomas and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, respectively.

In the Super Bowl, Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He was also responsible for drawing multiple penalties on Bengals defenders in the fourth quarter of the big game.

With such a great season culminating in a Super Bowl victory and Super Bowl MVP award, many have stated that this is arguably the best season a wide receiver has ever put together.

If Kupp is looking to improve next season, we may be looking at the first champions to repeat since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.

