Dak Prescott has played seven seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as the team's franchise quarterback. Will the 2023-24 campaign end up being his last with the franchise?

Over the years, the Cowboys have achieved regular-season success with Prescott under center. Yet, the Mississippi State product has failed to lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance or even a trip to the NFC championship game.

If Prescott and company come up short again next season, Dallas could very well consider trading the talented signal-caller in the offseason.

The Cowboys selected Prescott in the fourth round (135th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL draft. As a fourth-round pick, he was obviously expected to begin his career as a backup. However, he became the starting quarterback after starter Tony Romo went down with an injury during the preseason.

CowboysTalkLine @CowboysTalkLine With the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys select QB Dak Prescott (Mississippi State). With the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys select QB Dak Prescott (Mississippi State). https://t.co/oWLJxv4lUS

Prescott went on to have a superb debut season, teaming with fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott to power Dallas to the best record in the NFC (13-3). For his efforts, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl. The Cowboys lost to the Green Packers 34-31 in the divisional round that year.

Prescott has taken the Cowboys to the playoffs three other times, including last season when the team fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the divsional round.

Will the Dallas Cowboys really trade Dak Prescott next offseason?

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, who was drafted by the team the same year as Prescott. Elliott was easily one of the league's top running backs not long ago.

Dallas could choose to part ways with Prescott as well if he fails to lead the club to a deep postseason run in 2023-24. A star quarterback just might become available next year who the Cowboys could go after as a replacement.

Right now, Prescott is surrounded by the offensive weapons needed to have a successful year. Dallas possesses a terrific wide receiver duo of Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb and newcomer Brandin Cooks, who was acquired from the Houston Texans in a trade this offseason.

Plus, there's running back Tony Pollard, who was the team's leading rusher in 2022. It's possible that the Cowboys could also draft Bijan Robinson, the dynamic running back out of Texas.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Now all the Cowboys have to do is draft Bijan Robinson Now all the Cowboys have to do is draft Bijan Robinson https://t.co/3GLzG1PHE6

Will Dak Prescott sport a Dallas Cowboys uniform beyond next season? We shall see.

