Could another Cowboys' winless season mean the end for Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott, the man who leads America's team, is expected to bring Super Bowls home or else heads will roll. Back-to-back years with big mistakes from the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers have broken millions of hearts.

Dak Prescott missed five games in 2022 due to injury, prompting the rise of Copper Rush. Rush fans were quickly shut down as the Philadelphia Eagles beat down the Cowboys, and Prescott was thrown back into the firing line.

Dak Precott's four-year deal is worth about $16 million. That deal will expire in 2025, and the quarterback could hit free agency. Prescott has gotten, at least, eight wins with Dallas, with the exception of 2020 when he picked up a horrible injury. Nineteen-ninety-five was the last time Dallas made it to the NFC Championship games. Under Prescott and Tony Romo, they blew multiple golden opportunities.

America's team is becoming a bit of a laughing stock among NFL fans as they are expected to choke, and that usually ends up happening. Jerry Jones and Cowboys fans are becoming restless as the team is nowhere near the heights of the 80s and 90s golden generation.

Dak Prescott certainly has the necessary pieces around him with Ceedee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Tony Pollard. Robert Quinn's defense has been coming up big for Dallas since he joined the organization, led by superstar Micah Parsons. Making the Pro Bowl is not enough for the Cowboys quarterback.

Dak Prescott needs to be front and center come late January, and he, thus far, has failed to deliver that.

Dak Prescott and company must jump past the Eagles

The Eagles clearly have the NFL's strongest roster following the 2023 NFL draft. Executive vice-president Howie Roseman looked toward Georgia to build one of the league's best defenses. Jalen Hurts received his new deal following his epic Super Bowl performance as he entered the top quarterback discussion after a phenomenal 2022 season.

A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are terrifying as a receiving duo as defense coordinators cannot sleep when the Eagles are up next on their schedule. Jalen Hurt's scrambling ability causes a lot of gadget play potential for the Eagles and is something that must be accommodated.

The Eagles had the fifth-best running game in 2022, and similar results can be expected in 2023. Dak Prescott will more than likely meet Jalen Hurts in the playoffs if the Cowboys are destined for the Super Bowl. The Cowboys beat the Eagles at Christmas last year, but Gardiner Minshew played, instead of Hurts.

The Cowboys are second fiddle in the NFC East and must quickly change that if they want a sixth Super Bowl ring.

