Courtland Sutton fantasy projection: Is Broncos WR a good pick in 2023?

Courtland Sutton is a player whom some fantasy owners love or admire but do not necessarily hate. The wide receiver is in his sixth season in the league, all with the Broncos.

Last season was not an ideal situation, as the Broncos' offense was at or near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. Yet, Sutton did fine in terms of yards, with 829 yards on 64 receptions but just two touchdowns in 2022.

It marked the second straight season the Pro Bowler had two touchdowns, which could scare off those in fantasy. Sutton is 27 years old and will still be a viable fantasy option in 2023.

Courtland Sutton's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Sutton and his 2023 fantasy outlook hinge on the Denver Broncos No. 1 receiver, Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury after a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams last month.

He might not be able to start the 2023 regular season, meaning that Sutton could be the top target for quarterback Russell Wilson early on.

Sutton was targeted slightly more than Jeudy last season, with 104 targets to Jeudy's 100. However, Jeudy had more yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

Plus, the schedule isn't in favor of any Broncos wideouts doing well, as Denver's schedule is the fourth-toughest for the position.

Sutton had 159.4 fantasy points last season, which placed him in the top half amongst fellow receivers. This season could give him either a boost or a minor decline based on Jeudy's health moving forward.

Should Jeudy miss any time in 2023, Sutton could be on track for a 900- or 1,000-yard season. If Jeudy missed a game or so, expect Sutton to hover around 700–900 yards with double the touchdowns with four.

New head coach Sean Payton might want to establish a running game that messes up any shot for Sutton to get those targets.

Is Courtland Sutton a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Under the circumstances, Sutton is a good and safe pick in fantasy this season. The offense should be better under Payton in 2023, and maybe Sutton will improve as well.

Outside of Jeudy, the lone competitor in the receivers room is rookie Marvin Mims. Mims was Denver's second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He could be a player to challenge Sutton for targets and receptions this season.

The issue is that Sutton could find himself slipping again if Mims can pose that threat to his No. 2 position on the roster.

All things considered, Sutton has that chemistry with Wilson that Mims doesn't have just yet. What makes Sutton an even safer pick is the depth behind him that's not Mims.

In July, Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury as KJ Hamler was cut by the team. Sutton knows about season-ending injuries, having suffered a torn ACL and MCL one game into the 2020 season.

With a healthy couple of seasons under his belt, Sutton is safe enough to take in in fantasy this year.

Where should you draft Courtland Sutton this year?

Sutton is listed as the consensus WR40 and the #97th best player when it comes fantasy PPR leagues. The wideout's current ADP is 69.2, meaning he will still likely be on the board in the middle-to-late rounds in most fantasy leagues.

His ADP is similar to fellow receivers Van Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and Parris Campbell.

Among Broncos wideouts, Jeudy (46.3) and Mims (61.5) have a better ADP than Sutton. Mims being higher than Sutton is nothing to be alarming about. The rookie is a great player in dynasty leagues given his age of 21 over Sutton, who is 27.

Also, Courtland Sutton has been in that range in terms of ADP, and fantasy owners didn't get the value in return. The dip in ADP means that Sutton has value to fantasy teams when it comes to a reliable skill position.

Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich has a ADP of 60.7, which is similar to Sutton's. Fantasy owners might have to choose between the two, depending in what their rosters look like up that point in their draft.

Sutton could be worth the wait at his present ADP, as it will be hard to pass up a player who's the No. 2 wideout on their team.