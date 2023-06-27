Stefon Diggs has been rumored to be potentially seeking a trade from the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 NFL offseason. The speculation about the situation began following the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Playoffs last year.

Diggs was seen frustrated towards the end of the game, yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines.

The superstar wide receiver then threw gasoline on the potential trade rumors when he didn't show up for the first day of mandatory minicamps during the Bills' offseason programs. While he did show up for the second day, this hasn't necessarily convinced all NFL fans that he's still happy where he is in Buffalo.

Many fans still believe that Stefon Diggs could potentially seek a trade before the start of the 2023 NFL season. One team that has been mentioned as a potential destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Jerry Jones' reputation for making splash moves to get his team closer to a Super Bowl ring, the veteran wide receiver also has a family connection to Dallas.

His brother Trevon Diggs is currently a defensive back for the Cowboys' defense. Some fans have speculated that the two brothers may be interested in teaming up in Dallas.

Despite the various reasons why a Stefon Diggs trade to Dallas makes some sense, many Cowboys fans have completely rejected the theory. Some of them have gone on Reddit to express why the rumored trade idea is unrealistic.

Here are some of the top Redditor comments:

As some fans pointed out, the Cowboys don't necessarily need wide receivers right now. They have already traded to acquire Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans to join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

It was also pointed out that if they are looking for a veteran star, they could instead sign DeAndre Hopkins in free agency rather than surrendering valuable assets for Diggs.

Another factor that many fans pointed out is Diggs' contract situation with the Buffalo Bills. This makes him a difficult player to realistically be moved in the trade market.

Stefon Diggs' contract with Bills

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills just last year during the 2022 NFL offseason. His new four-year deal is worth $96 million and keeps him under contract until the 2028 NFL offseason.

He's currently the seventh-highest-paid wide receiver in the entire NFL, making him an expensive target.

Further complicating the potential of Diggs being traded is the enormous cap penalty the Bills would have to suffer in order to move him. They would be charged with more than $30 million in dead cap money if they let go of Diggs this year. Some Cowboys fans may be right about a potential deal being unrealistic.

