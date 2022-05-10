"Not one single person in the Dallas area would root for the other team" - Cowboys fans react to mayor's latest comments about NFL franchise expansion

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase is predominantly a diehard one. Regardless of what is happening with the team on the field or off it, the fans always turn up and support their franchise. These fans are as one-eyed as you can get, as all fans should be. But there could be competition.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is a fan of having another NFL team in the city. He said that the city is now so big that it can easily support two NFL teams.

The news of another potential team in Dallas has not gone down well with current Cowboys fans. They took to the internet to express their views. One fan wrote in reply to a tweet by Pro Football Talk and said that not a single person in Dallas would support another team.

Staffhew Mattford @ASimpMillennial @ProFootballTalk Not one single person in the Dallas area would root for the other team. @ProFootballTalk Not one single person in the Dallas area would root for the other team.

A fan named Hunter said Jerry Jones would not let another team come into his backyard.

Hunter - PhD/Astrophysics @hunter3232 @ProFootballTalk Jerry blocked San Antonio from getting a team. No way will he let one near his back yard. @ProFootballTalk Jerry blocked San Antonio from getting a team. No way will he let one near his back yard.

Another Twitter user said that the Cowboys loyalty is too strong and it would not work.

Y O W @YardofWar @ProFootballTalk The Cowboys loyalty is too strong in that area. No way it would work. @ProFootballTalk The Cowboys loyalty is too strong in that area. No way it would work.

This user said a new team in San Antonio would make more sense.

A fan named Bob said Jerry Jones would never allow it to happen.

One fan named Stan said it would work out fine, with a hint of sarcasm,

Another NFL fan posted and said that Jerry Jones would shoot the idea down real quick.

A fan named Ricardo simply said: "Not happening."

One fan said that having two teams in one city is a terrible idea.

Another fan replied to the tweet and said: "I don't think so."

Cowboys hoping for better season in 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

After a regular season that garnered 12 wins, Dallas hosted the 49ers in the wildcard round, but lost 23-17 thanks to an odd playcall. Dak Prescott took off on a scramble but could not spike the ball before time hit triple zero's.

It was a bad way to end the season, but Dallas had high hopes of a better 2022 campaign. Well, the franchise's offseason has not gotten off to the best of starts.

After losing Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory, coupled with an underwhelming draft class by many, Dallas may have gotten weaker. This could be an issue as they look to build on last season.

With the NFL schedule due to come out in the coming days, we will get a sense of what the early part of the season will look like for America's Team. Regardless of how Dallas plays this season, their fans will be behind them for better or worse.

As far as a second team in Dallas goes? If Jerry Jones and the supporters have any say, it will not be happening. But do they have the power to stop it?

