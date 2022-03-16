"Leave it up to the Cowboys to ruin my morning" - Cowboys fans in disbelief over Randy Gregory signing with Broncos 

Free agency frenzy has officially begun, and Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory made the first big surprise move. On Tuesday morning, Randy Gregory stunned the Dallas Cowboys when he verbally agreed to join the Denver Broncos.

Gregory had a 5-year, $70 million deal in place with the Cowboys.

A couple of hours later, Gregory changed his mind, choosing to sign with the Denver Broncos.

Now and then, this happens in free agency. In 2015, Frank Gore originally agreed to join the Eagles before backing off and joining the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Barr did the same in 2019 as he initially agreed to a deal to join the New York Jets before re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys picked Gregory in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. He has played the last five seasons with the Cowboys. In his career, Gregory has recorded 16.5 sacks, 85 tackles, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Gregory tied his career-high for sacks (6) and forced fumbles (3) last season, which is why he received a decent payday.

He'll now join the Denver Broncos, who could also add Von Miller.

As expected, Dallas fans were livid that Gregory chose to sign with Denver over Dallas and expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Gregory and his camp are yet to explain why they went back on their agreement with the Cowboys. More details will emerge soon.

