Cowboys vs. Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 with a division matchup against the 1-3 New York Giants who have got reason for jubilation as they earned their first victory of the season last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Since their Week 1 loss vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have been on quite a roll. Quarterback Dak Prescott has shown that he has fully recovered from the season-ending lower leg injury he suffered in Week 5 of last season, while the rushing attack and the defense have been stout.

The Giants, meanwhile, hope that they found the magical elixir to succeed from last week's win. In that game, Daniel Jones threw for 402 yards with two touchdowns and only one interception, which is great for a quarterback that has become synonymous with the word 'turnover.'

Here is the injury report and the starting lineup for this Week 5 NFC East rivalry.

Cowboys vs. Giants injury report

Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will enter this game fairly healthy with only one player, defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), designated to miss the game against the New York Giants.

Some of their offensive firepower is questionable for the game as running back Ezekiel Elliott is nursing a knee injury, while receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Game Status Dorance Armstrong DE Ankle DNP DNP Out Amari Cooper WR Hamstring LP LP Questionable Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee LP LP Questionable Randy Gregory DE Knee LP LP Questionable Ty Nsekhe T Illness LP LP Questionable Carlos Watkins DE Knee LP LP Questionable Donovan Wilson S Groin DNP DNP - Trevon Diggs CB Back FP FP -

Practice Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did Not Participate

(-) Not Listed

Giants

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Giants WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Dallas due to hamstring injuries. Safety Jabrill Peppers is also out. #Giants WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Dallas due to hamstring injuries. Safety Jabrill Peppers is also out.

The New York Giants have four players designated to miss Sunday's game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Those players are safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), guard Ben Bredeson (hand), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring).

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Game Status Jabrill Peppers S Hamstring DNP DNP Out Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring DNP DNP Out Kaden Smith TE Knee LP LP - Andrew Thomas T Foot LP LP Questionable Leonard Williams DL Knee LP LP - Saquon Barkley RB Knee FP FP - Ben Bredeson G Hand LP LP Out Nate Ebner DB Quad LP LP - Kenny Golladay WR Groin FP FP - C.J. Board WR Clavicle FP FP - Darius Slayton WR Hamstring DNP DNP Out Logan Ryan DB Hip - LP -

Practice Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did Not Participate

(-) Not Listed

Cowboys vs. Giants starting lineup

Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | HB - Ezekiel Elliott | FB - Sewo Olonilua | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyronn Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Brandon Knight

DL - Tarell Basham, Randy Gregory, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Giants

Also Read

QB - Daniel Jones | HB - Saquon Barkley | FB - Elijah Penny | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Andrew Thomas, Matt Skura, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines, Lorenzo Carter | CB - Adoree' Jackson, James Bradberry | S - Julian Love, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Piyush Bisht