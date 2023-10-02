Cowboys great Michael Irvin slams Commanders for squandering chance to defeat Eagles

The Eagles hosted the Commanders in an NFC East matchup in Week 4 as both teams all game long. In the end, Eagles won the game in overtime by a score of 34 - 31 and remaining undefeated this season at 4 - 0.

Despite the valiant effort by the Commanders, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin spoke on the team throwing away the opportunity to win the game. On 'Undisputed', Irvin explained how Washington lost the chance to beat Philadelphia in Week 4. He said:

"I say if you have an inferior team, you go for that win right there. Why am I putting my inferior talent and giving them more time around this superior talent to take over this game when I got a chance right here right now, you for that win right there. It says a whole lot of different things."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Irvin added:

"You coming off that last week win, it's what they need to say on how you come back and let him beat Philadelphia right here with this play. Even if he doesn't make that play. Everything is still going for you because you're on a high, you take that opportunity right there in that game and not going over time."

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell led the team down the field after starting at their own 36-yard line. 10 plays later, Howell found receiver Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard touchdown pass as time expired in regulation.

Head coach Ron Rivera elected to settle for the extra point instead of going for the win. Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia on a game-winning drive that led to a 54-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. This came after the Commanders punted on their first possession of overtime.

Will Jalen Hurts and Eagles face the Commanders again this season?

Hurts and the Eagles will see the Sam Howell-led Commanders in Week 8 at FedEx field.

Expand Tweet

The Eagles star quarterback had a great Week 4 against the Commanders with 319 yards and two touchdowns. Howell had a great game versus Philadelphia's defense with 290 yards and a touchdown but was sacked five times in the loss.

We'll see if Washington can pull off the win at home against Philadelphia in a few weeks.