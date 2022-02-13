"You're not a star yet" - Cowboys legend provides Dak Prescott and his teammates an eye-opener

The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing end to the 2021 season didn't just disappoint current players and Cowboys fans. Due to their first-round exit, the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys also disappointed the legends of the franchise.

Amongst those former legends is three-time Super Bowl champion running back Emmitt Smith. At the Super Bowl's media event held on Radio Row, Smith was interviewed and asked if he had a message for the young Cowboys stars.

Smith addressed the likes of Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb by saying the following:

“The one thing I would say to any young player, including the ones that you mentioned, is you're not a star yet. You're not a goat yet. And you're not great yet. You have to win championships in order to become all of that. Yes, you're on the most visible football team in the entire world. And you're playing with a great organization. But your greatness is when you finish, and you finish well. In order to become a legend or legendary, you have to eliminate all of these things that we're talking about. Period. Outside of that, you’ll be living in the shadows of what came before you.”

That advice from Smith may come across as a diss to current players, but his message is a good one the players should take personally.

Jerry Jones' franchise is billed as "America's Team" and is treated like superstars no matter the regular season results. Smith knows what it's like to lead Dallas to the top of the mountain.

Until Prescott, Lamb, and others can replicate that success, Smith believes they won't be immortalized in the same light as himself, Michael Irvin, and Troy Aikman.

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a pivotal offseason

Dallas is approaching an offseason that could result in monumental change for one of the league's most talented rosters.

Amari Cooper has had his name placed in trade rumors due to salary cap concerns. Michael Gallup is an unrestricted free agent likely to depart Dallas for a bigger payday elsewhere.

Randy Gregory, Leighton Vander Esch, and DeMarcus Lawrence also face uncertain futures.

Mike McCarthy's staff is fully intact. Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn are returning as the team's respective offensive and defensive coordinators.

Ultimately, Super Bowl windows don't always last more than a season, and it's a legitimate question as to whether the Cowboys' window has closed or not.

As long as Prescott is the quarterback, Dallas will be a competitive team. He and whoever else returns to Dallas in 2022 should heed the advice of Smith to stay humble.

Being competitive isn't enough when you have the expectations that come with being part of "America's Team."

