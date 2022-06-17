Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy fined $100k by NFL for second straight year

Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy are in the news and not for good reason.

The team was fined $100,000 and head coach McCarthy was fined $50,000 for holding practices that were deemed too physical by the NFL during minicamp. Dallas will now be docked an organized team activity for the 2023 season.

Dallas was fined last season for the same reason.

McCarthy addressed the situation last summer.

McCarthy said:

“I actually had a very good conversation with the league office,” McCarthy said of the fine he received. “I thought it was informative. I think they’re in a very tough spot. Not as tough as my spot because it came out of my pocket. But I think first and foremost, we’re doing it the right way.

“I think there were seven to nine plays that we looked at as a group, and frankly, the majority of them involved younger players, so to me it’s a learning experience,” McCarthy said last summer. “I think like anything in life, if you’re punished for trying to do too much the right way as opposed to not doing enough the right way, I think that’s a healthy experience to learn from.”

The Seattle Seahawks lost a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for repeated offseason workout regulation violations. There could be more violations for the NFC East champs and McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy is really on the hot seat for Dallas this year

With the latest news of McCarthy and the Cowboys being fined again for team activities, one must believe this makes him rise up on the hot seat of being fired after this season.

In two seasons with The Boys, McCarthy has a 18-15 record. In his first season with Dallas, McCarthy and theBig D finished in third place in the NFC East with an underwhelming 6-10 record. They doubled their win total this past season and finished 12-5 winning the NFC East.

While they were looked at as serious Super Bowl contenders, they proved not to be. In the first round of the wildcard playoffs, the Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, and their season ended after getting upset at home.

While America's Team have fallen short of expectations in two seasons under McCarthy, and after being fined a second-straight season for violations during practice. Now there's a growing sense that McCarthy could be on his way out if the Cowboys have another underwhelming season.

