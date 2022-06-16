“Improvement through subtraction” - NFL analyst backs Cowboys heading into 2022 

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East last summer with a 12-5 record. Some people expected Dallas to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, but that dream fell short when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard round of the playoffs in Dallas.

Nate Tice spoke about their off-season and how they are better with some subtractions on The Mina Kimes Show.

Tice thinks that the Cowboys will gel better without Amari Cooper and thinks CeeDee Lamb's chemistry with Dak Prescott is better.

Tice said:

"I think there's going to be some improvement through some through subtraction from losing Amari Cooper. I thought him and Ceedee Lamb had some redundancy with their skill set as far as kind of Amari's best actually on the move when he's working from the slot and he doesn't get pressed and Ceedee Lamb is best when he's on the move working from the slot. So I thought they kind of can really get them both to get in their best situations always."

Tice added that with a healthy Michael Gallup and with the addition of rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, their offense will work better than when Cooper was there.

Tice added:

"He's a great safety valve. No tight end since 2019 has had more first downs on third and fourth down than Schultz. Like his first down percentage is the highest 65.2%. A healthy Michael Gallup as their x. That makes sense. He's a true x receiver. This is another much like Sean Payton or Joe Lombardi very traditionally based offense of how they put everybody."

The Dallas Cowboys could fire Mike McCarthy if they fail to reach expectations

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

McCarthy inherited the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 after they fired former head-coach Jason Garrett following a lackluster 8-8 season.

In his first season with the team, McCarthy and Dallas went 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

In his second season, which was last year, they went 12-5 while winning the NFC East, but got upset in the first-round by the 49ers.

ESPN @espn DEEBO AND THE 49ERS GET THE PLAYOFF WIN IN DALLAS DEEBO AND THE 49ERS GET THE PLAYOFF WIN IN DALLAS 🔥 https://t.co/zgFVoY4mG4

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, McCarthy has high expectations as the Cowboys are one of the best teams on paper. If they fail to make a run at the Super Bowl, the Cowboys could decide to move on from him.

