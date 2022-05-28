"Can you just let me go now" - Mike Florio claims 49ers QB desperate to leave San Francisco 

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers see themselves in a tricky situation this off-season. Since last season, there have been rumors that Garoppolo could potentially be traded. San Francisco even traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance in last year's draft, a sign that they were ready to move on from Jimmy G sooner rather than later.

There were also rumors that if San Francisco can not make a trade involving Garoppolo, he could request a release, according to Matt Maiocco, who covers the 49ers and stated:

"Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo will ask for his release, if a trade isn't materializing."

Mike Florio spoke about the situation on Pro Football Talk and thinks the 49ers should let go of him now.

Florio said:

"If they don't get the trade partner they want. At what point does Jimmy Garoppolo go to them and say, 'You tried, it didn't work. Can you just let me go now when I have a chance to go find another job instead of letting me go right before the start of the season when I can't find anything and I have nothing and I have no guarantees?'"

Garoppolo knows his time in San Fran could be coming to an end. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he was expected to be traded this off-season.

Schefter wrote:

"Jimmy Garoppolo says he expects to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers and he wants to be sent to a winning situation."

The San Francisco 49ers traded a lot for Jimmy Garoppolo's replacement, Trey Lance

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded a haul for the No. 3 pick. San Fran traded Miami their 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 third-round pick to the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall to select Trey Lance.

Lance played 17 games in college at North Dakota State University and went 17-0. He threw for 2,974 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns to just one interception. He added 1,325 rushing yards on 197 carries while scoring 18 touchdowns.

As a rookie, Lance saw minimal action in San Fran. He played in six games while starting in two, going 1-1. He has completed 41 out of 71 attempts for 603 yards and five touchdowns to just two interceptions.

With the possibility of Garoppolo departing from the team via trade or being released, Lance could take over as the starting quarterback for the 49ers this season.

It would make sense to start him sooner rather than later, seeing the 49ers gave up a good haul for him. But he's from a smaller school and would require some time for development.

