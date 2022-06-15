"Be more of a dual threat" - Michael Vick urges Dak Prescott to run the rock more to better utilize Cowboys offense

Dak Prescott entered the league in 2016 when the Dallas Cowboys used their 4th-round pick to select him out of Mississippi State.

Since then, Dak Prescott has been their starter for the last six seasons and has made the playoffs three times in his career. His career playoff record, however, is 1-3.

Former NFL quarterback Mike Vick joined the Rich Eisen Show and expressed his view that Dak Prescott needs to be more of a dual-threat quarterback for more success.

"If you go back and look at a lot of my clips from that first one, if we were ever talking about the Dallas Cowboys, I've always been an advocate for that. Just putting the down run, running more, just using his hips mobility and being more of a dual threat. I think it helped the Cowboys in so many ways. Take a lot of pressure off him in his game as well."

Vick added that the Cowboys just need to revamp their offense and use more of their mobility.

"Dak has been the quarterback who has been there four or five years. And you got all these new guys coming in and all these moving parts and good players. Just go out and find a way to win the game. And I think that's what it's coming down to for the Dallas Cowboys. And yes, probably Pollard is a lightning rod and I love the one two punch, but find different ways to use them and use them, you know, sometimes as a decoy to free up other guys. And, you know, when Pollard is in the game, he's probably going to get the ball and nine times out of 10. But I just think it's up to them to, you know, just revamp the offense and use that mobility to kind of gauge everything else."

Michael Vick knows a thing or two about being a dual-threat quarterback

Michael Vick is one of the, if not the, greatest scrambling quarterbacks of all time. He was drafted first-overall in the 2001 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He holds the all-time record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109, while rushing for 36 touchdowns. He also has the highest yards per carry average at 7.0.

He revolutionized the scrambling game, and because of him, many other quarterbacks resorted to running and scrambling. Dak Prescott and many others can take inspiration from him.

