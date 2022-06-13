"I'm open to anything" - Cowboys RB Tony Pollard looking to take on WR role in 2022 NFL season

Last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had the most productive season of his three-year career. The running back set career-highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, kickoff return average, receptions, and receiving yards.

He's recently been splitting the backfield the last two seasons with Ezekiel Elliott to help reduce Elliott's workload. Pollard spoke to reporters and said he'd be open to playing a little bit of wide receiver or whatever role the Cowboys use him in.

Here's what Pollard said:

"I'm open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities. If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I'm ready to do it."

He continued:

"You know it's definitely different, bringing me back to college. It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties. Once you're out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it's off to the races from there."

He added:

"I definitely feel like any opportunity I'm given, I'm going to do my best to make the most of it. The more I get, the more I can benefit the team."

Pollard concluded by saying:

"Your best is all you can do. You're playing running back, receiver, kick returner, punt returner. It's just that much harder to replace you."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne also said he'd play running back and wide receiver

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected running back Travis Etienne with one of their first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. After sustaining an injury in the preseason, he didn't get to play during his rookie year.

Travis Etienne spoke with reporters last week and said he would embrace taking on the hybrid wide receiver running back role.

When discussing the subject, Etienne said:

“For me that’s taking less pounding on my body. For him that’s putting more pounding on his. You’ve got to see it from his perspective. For me, it’s totally fine because I get to get outside in space and just work against DBs, smaller guys and I don’t have to run between the tackles. Who wouldn’t love that?”

Whether either of the two will get their wish remains to be seen. Regardless, it will be great to see them take the field later this year when the 2022 season kicks off.

