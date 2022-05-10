"I would have told Jerry I don’t have insurance and left" - Cowboys fans react to latest update on Jerry Jones' car crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident last week and details were unknown at the time. But a Dallas police crash report has now indicated that another vehicle made an improper left turn from the far-right lane.

The car veered directly into the path of the vehicle that Jones was driving, causing him to T-bone the vehicle.

NFL fans have had several reactions since hearing details of the incident. Twitter user @winstondawson said what they would have done in this situation:

This Twitter user believes the other driver in the accident was none other than the CEO of Papa Johns:

@JasonJjw19888 thinks that it's nice to have the money that the Cowboys' owner has:

@itsallpCbs wants to know why the owner of the Dallas Cowboys is driving himself in the first place:

Pete @itsallpCbS @ProFootballTalk Why doesn’t a man of Jerrah’s statue have a driver? @ProFootballTalk Why doesn’t a man of Jerrah’s statue have a driver?

This Twitter user is inquiring as to why Jerry Jones is never to blame:

Dougc1 @DouglasCritchl4 @ProFootballTalk Must be terrible to not tobe able to blame jerry jones @ProFootballTalk Must be terrible to not tobe able to blame jerry jones

This Twitter user thinks that there is more than meets the eye with the accident:

ndetherock @EllertNick @ProFootballTalk Sure .. just like all the other lies. Money already transfer hands? @ProFootballTalk Sure .. just like all the other lies. Money already transfer hands?

@irishvegas1 is ready to move on from the topic:

@JimmyBsports believes that this story may not be completely true:

JimmyB @JimmyBsports



I mean have you been to Irving?



All I'm saying it's probable... @ProFootballTalk Likely story...I mean have you been to Irving?All I'm saying it's probable... @ProFootballTalk Likely story... I mean have you been to Irving?All I'm saying it's probable...

@rmac010 is having fun with the situation:

@commoncentsduud thinks that this story is drummed up for publicity:

Participation Trophy @commoncentsduud @ProFootballTalk Click bait tweet… in other news someone ran a stop sign by my home in front of me 🥴 @ProFootballTalk Click bait tweet… in other news someone ran a stop sign by my home in front of me 🥴🏆

Will the Dallas Cowboys rebound from their Wild Card playoff loss?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 7pm CT on Countin’ down…: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork Countin’ down…🏈⭐️📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork. https://t.co/A2Df04IELH

For the first quarter of the 2021 season, Dallas was the talk of the NFL town. After dropping the season opener by two points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were coming off of their previous season's World Championship, Dallas won six consecutive games.

But in a Week Six overtime victory over the New England Patriots, quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right calf and the team never seemed to gel as they had before his injury.

The team ended the regular season at 12-5 and lost their Wild Card playoff game by a score of 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers. Can Dallas improve and advance further in 2022?

The answer will likely be linked to the health of their star quarterback. If the team can keep Prescott healthy, the Cowboys have a great chance to advance past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The team will have to offset several key losses, including receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson and offensive linemen La'el Collins and Connor Williams. On defense, the team suffered another major blow by losing edge rusher Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

Despite the losses, Dallas are still bringing back CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to the receiver position and a defense that was lights-out last year, led by NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

Stay tuned as the offseason continues to ramp up and Dallas begins to bolster their roster in hopes of making a major jump next season in the conference.

