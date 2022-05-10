Police report reveals whether or not Jerry Jones was at fault for recent car crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a scary car accident at an intersection last week near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas. The billionaire owner was taken to hospital as a precaution.

In the video below, Jones' black Lexus can be seen hitting the gray Hyundai at the intersection in what is a rather scary moment. It could have certainly ended far worse than it did.

Dallas Texas TV @DallasTexasTV Footage of the Jerry Jones car accident Footage of the Jerry Jones car accident https://t.co/jnwgT1QulS

It was a worrisome for the 79-year-old and thankfully he is doing fine now. We also now know who is at fault for the crash. According to a Dallas police report, the driver of the car that hit the Cowboys owner was making an improper turn.

The driver who hit Jones was making a Door Dash delivery and according to the investigator’s description of events that were in the police report, the driver was heading south before realizing he needed to make a left turn and go onto Wolf Street.

The driver came to the intersection nearly at a complete stop before the said improper turn that put him in the line of sight for the Dallas owner. As seen in the video above, the two cars collided and it is not known if the driver was injured or not and it is not clear exactly how fast Jones was driving at the time.

Jones having a rough couple of months

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

It has not been smooth sailing of late for the Cowboys' billionaire owner. He was initially forced to miss the Scouting Combine due to health concerns. Then weeks later, the paternity lawsuit that was filed against him came out.

A woman named Alexandrea Davis is suing the 79-year-old after he claims that she is the owner's daughter and are allegations that the billionaire paid the woman and mother to remain quiet about the situation.

Then we get to the traffic collision, which is not a good situation for both the parties involved. With the police report now coming out, we know all the details about the crash.

What's good is that the Cowboys owner is now fine after the crash, although not much is known about the driver of the car that was hit. Jones will likely want to put this behind him and focus on what's not too far ahead, the 2022 NFL Season.

Last season, the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 after winning their division with an impressive 12-5 record. Dallas will be looking to retain the NFC East division title and push further into the playoffs this year.

There has not been as much noise surrounding the Cowboys this year as one would normally expect to hear. Perhaps this season they are looking to let their football do the talking?

LIVE POLL Q. Are the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell