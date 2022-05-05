Cowboys owner involved in minor car accident, taken to hospital: Report

Dallas Cowboys billionaire owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident on Wednesday night. According to Matt Howerton, emergency crews were called slightly before 8:10 pm as they were responding to an incident near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.

Luckily, Jones only reportedly suffered minor injuries from the crash and was then taken to a local hospital.

(@wfaa) BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD.Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious. BREAKING: @dallascowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident this evening near Wolf and Harry Hines around 8:08 PM per sources with DFR and DPD.Sources tell @rlopezwfaa and myself Jones was transported to Parkland but injuries aren’t serious. (@wfaa) https://t.co/irhiJosSlA

Little more is known about the situation that caused the accident, but it is good news that the Cowboys billionaire owner is reportedly doing fine as he was taken to hospital simply as a precaution.

The 79-year-old is fresh off the latest Dallas draft that saw them take Tyler Smith with the 24th pick in the first round. It is not yet known how the Dallas owner is as little information is currently being made public.

The accident makes it a rather rough couple of months for Jones, after he was forced to miss the Draft Combine due to a medical issue, not to mention the paternity lawsuit only a couple of weeks back. Alexandrea Davis, 25, claims that she is the daughter of Jones. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

Cowboys always in the headlines

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco v Dallas

It just wouldn't be an NFL offseason without Dallas being in the headlines. After moving on from Amari Cooper and then losing Randy Gregory and Cedric Wilson Jr., Dallas needed to use the draft to strengthen these positions, which they did not.

Then there are the other off-field issues involving Jerry Jones and with the latest, although we hope the 79-year-old is safe and well, the organization simply cannot stay out of the headlines.

Controversy and headlines are never far away for "America's Team," and unfortunately, more often than not, the headlines are less than ideal.

