Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alleges paternity lawsuit is an extortion attempt

Once again, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finds himself in some hot water. This time, Jones has been accused of fathering a child out of wedlock.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Davis, a Congressional aide, claims that Jones is her father.

ESPN @espn Jerry Jones asked a judge Monday to toss out a paternity case against him, saying the 25-year-old congressional aide who alleges she is his daughter is involved in one of "multiple monetary extortion attempts" against him and the Cowboys. es.pn/3uCg8vV Jerry Jones asked a judge Monday to toss out a paternity case against him, saying the 25-year-old congressional aide who alleges she is his daughter is involved in one of "multiple monetary extortion attempts" against him and the Cowboys. es.pn/3uCg8vV

Davis filed a paternity lawsuit against Jerry Jones, but he says it's extortion, which her lawyers deny.

Andrew A. Bergman, Davis' attorney, said this about Jones' claim that his client is extorting money from Jones and the Cowboys.

"I would challenge Jerry Jones to put up any evidence that anyone demanded any money, period. It's a shame that Jerry Jones wants to further damage his own daughter by now claiming she is extorting him. I challenge them to put up any evidence that supports either one of these defamatory and false claims."

The suit also claims that Jones set up two trust funds for Davis and her mother. Allegedly, he paid the mother and her daughter $375,000 back in 1995 to conceal his identity as her father.

The trust, according to ESPN, remains in effect, but apparently, Davis wants more money and to be acknowledged as Jones' daughter.

When asked about it at league meetings, Jones declined to respond, saying it was a "personal matter."

From the looks and sounds of this case, it doesn't sound like it will be a personal matter for long.

Jerry Jones needs to step down as Dallas Cowboys owner

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Many believe that it has been way past time for Jerry Jones to step down as the Dallas Cowboys owner.

Jones has been involved in too many controversies of late, and it might be time for him to shut it down and call it a career and let his children take over.

In just the last few months, Jones has had to deal with paying former Cowboy cheerleaders off for sexual harassment allegations that happened a few years ago, and now the nearly 80-year-old is dealing with a paternity suit.

This once-proud organization has become the laughing stock of the league mainly because of its owner.

Jones is starting to look like Al Davis at the end of his career with the Raiders. Davis, towards the end, looked old and feeble. He was making bad decisions like hiring and firing coaches and not getting along with former Raiders' stars like Marcus Allen.

David Moore @DavidMooreDMN In recent weeks, Jerry Jones has seen a $2.4 million settlement come to light, been hit w/ a paternity suit & spoken at the funeral of his beloved assistant, Marylyn Love.



It’s been a lot.



“I want to get it all out of the way by the time I’m 80, which is in a few months.” In recent weeks, Jerry Jones has seen a $2.4 million settlement come to light, been hit w/ a paternity suit & spoken at the funeral of his beloved assistant, Marylyn Love.It’s been a lot.“I want to get it all out of the way by the time I’m 80, which is in a few months.” https://t.co/pNhOpKrfg5

If Jones continues to embarrass the Cowboys with his off-the-field antics, it may be time for a change at the top for the Cowboys.

Edited by Windy Goodloe