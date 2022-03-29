"That is personal" - Jerry Jones refuses to rule out suit which claims he has a daughter out of marriage 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to the media's spotlight and scrutiny. The billionaire owner is the topic of conversation over allegations that he had a daughter out of marriage. 25-year-old Alexandra Davis hit the Dallas owner with a paternity suit last week, claiming that Jones is her biological father.

The Cowboys owner was asked about the impending suit, but he gave nothing away. Jones said:

“That is personal,” he said. “That is personal.”

Davis filed the lawsuit in Washington last week. The lawsuit claims that Jones paid both Davis and her mother $375,000 to keep the relationship that began way back in 1995 quiet, according to Dallas Morning News. The hearing is scheduled for March 31.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have turbulent offseason

Head coach Mike McCarthy has overseen some changes this offseason

It has been an unusual offseason for the Cowboys. Allowing star receiver Amari Cooper to walk to Cleveland for essentially nothing and losing star defensive end Randy Gregory over the language used in his new contract, Dallas was supposed to get better as a roster; instead, they got worse.

Now, add in the Jerry Jones lawsuit, and suddenly, it’s not all going right for Dallas.

After being bundled out of the playoffs last season by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys were expected to strengthen their roster, but things have gone the other way.

The Cowboys have kept ahold of receiver Michael Gallup, tying him down to a new deal, along with DeMarcus Lawrence and Dalton Schultz, but it is the losses of Cooper, Cedric Wilson and Gregory that have hit the hardest.

Dak Prescott had an array of weapons on offense last season, but at the time of writing, the 28-year-old quarterback only has Ceedee Lamb and Gallup (coming off an ACL) as his one and two receivers.

Whether Dallas decides to select a receiver in the first-round of the draft is not yet known, but there needs to be reinforcements. Many have stated that the Cowboys Super Bowl window has been slammed shut, simply because of the roster moves made this offseason.

It has been far from the ideal offseason so far for the Cowboys, and depending on what the team does in the draft, season 2022 could be a long one for Cowboys fans.

