Cowboys owner Jerry Jones names the team he wants to see win Super Bowl LVI

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more than just the person who writes the checks and pays the bills. He is also known as the sounding board for his team after each game.

If someone is wanting to get a feel for how the team is doing or how they are feeling, they do not need to go much further than seeking out Jones speaking to the media after the game.

Jones recently made comments as to which team he would like to see play in the Super Bowl.

"There is such a romance to me for the Los Angeles Rams to be sitting there playing this championship game in that new stadium," Jones said. "To turn around and potentially have them win and have the Super Bowl there... they are about one mile from the little house that my parents lived when I was born."

Jones has an attachment of sorts to the Rams franchise as he states in his quote that he grew up very close to SoFi Stadium, the place where the team plays.

Spectators and Jones will have an answer later as to who will play in the Super Bowl, as the NFC Championship game is a matchup between the Rams vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the AFC Championship game pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Can the Dallas Cowboys finally return to the Super Bowl next season?

The Cowboys lost 23-17 in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs after finishing the regular season with a record of 12-5, which was good for third in the conference standings.

Despite having home-field advantage, the team was unable to capitalize on the uneven play of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This season has been viewed by many fans and players alike as the time for Dallas to finally strike and challenge for the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was an early-season NFL MVP candidate for the first quarter of the year. The team boasted immense talent on offense, featuring Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

For the first time in a long time, the defense of the Cowboys looked the part of a championship contender under first-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He was able to show off his newest chess piece in rookie sensation Micah Parsons.

The linebacker took the league by storm, culminating in being voted into the All-Pro team in his first season. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, led the league with 11 interceptions.

Although Dallas were talented with a deep roster, the defeat to the 49ers left Jerry Jones at a loss for words.

“I can’t remember the last time I was this disappointed," Jones said. "When you get this combination of players together, you need to have success."

With a great roster in place along with a relatively weak NFC East division, it is certainly not a stretch to think that the Cowboys won't be able to make it back to the playoffs to make a run at the Super Bowl.

With another season of stability and fitness from Dak Prescott and a fire to overcome the penalties that plagued them in the NFC Wild Card loss (14 for 89 yards), the Cowboys could be playing for yet another Lombardi Trophy.

