"I want it to hurt" - Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to learn from their mistakes after blowing golden opportunity

The Dallas Cowboys and their fans are still reeling from the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional rounds of the NFC playoffs. Those negative feelings also extend to Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys.

Jones was recently on 105.3 The Fan and expressed his frustrations about the final game and the season:

"I am frustrated. If the wound is open, I want to rub salt in it. I want it to hurt. This hurts. We had a good team."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan : "I am frustrated. If the wound is open, I want to rub salt in it. I want it to hurt. This hurts. We had a good team."

Jones knows that his team is one of the most talented in terms of depth at just about every position. His quarterback, Dak Prescott, was the MVP frontrunner for the first quarter of the season.

The team boasts two Pro-Bowl caliber receivers in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and despite being a bit long in the tooth, the offensive line is still formidable. They continue to perform well in the run-blocking department, and they also provide adequate pass rushing protection for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Can the Cowboys advance to the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have retained head coach Mike McCarthy for at least another year with the team recently announcing they will bring him back, ending speculation over his future with the team.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been told he will return as head coach for the 2022 season, source confirmed. This was expected despite some public ambiguity from team owner Jerry Jones since the Jan. 16 playoff loss. @JoriEpstein first reported the assurance given to McCarthy.

With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also in place for another year, most of the staff is intact to make another run at the Super Bowl. Only offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is still in the running for a few other vacant positions across the NFL.

For the Cowboys to return and advance further in the playoffs, they will need to get more consistent production on the offensive side of the ball. Even with the widely respected Moore coordinating the offense, the team was only able to muster 17 points against the 49ers.

A more consistent offense begins with more production from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the running game. Elliott led the way in the Divisional round loss with only 12 carries for 31 yards.

Without the fear of a ground attack, the 49ers secondary was able to hold Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb to just one catch for 21 yards.

Jerry Jones has also been very critical of star receiver Amari Cooper, saying that despite the obvious attention he receives from opposing secondaries, he should still be able to make plays.

"Amari Cooper should take half the field w/ him when he runs a route…a whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it in the middle when they’re going w/ him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones: "Amari Cooper should take half the field w/ him when he runs a route…a whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it in the middle when they're going w/ him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time."

While the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn is solid and led by star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs. The onus is on Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, who must improve if they are to take the next step and advance towards the Super Bowl.

