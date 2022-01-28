"He's gonna get him” - NFL HOFer believes Jerry Jones will land Sean Payton as Cowboys HC

Sean Payton was vocal during his retirement press conference that he still has an eye on coaching. Payton is a member of Bill Parcells' coaching tree.

Parcells came out of retirement in 2003 after four years to coach the Dallas Cowboys. Payton could likely follow the same path as his mentor.

Jerry Jones has always been interested in Payton being his head coach.

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter believes Jones will land Payton as his guy next offseason. Carter was on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Friday and said that Jones has always had eyes for Payton and Jones typically gets what he wants.

Carter said,

“Jerry Jones man, this is what he does best. He gets what he wants. He's always had his eyes on Sean Payton. He's always been in love with Sean Payton. So now you guys are getting ready to tell me that Sean Payton walked out on a $15 million a year job. Let me tell you, $15 million, he got that guaranteed for the next three years. That's 45 million out there for those doing the math."

Good Morning Football @gmfb "You look at all the talent on that roster and you wonder maybe there are other people who could be calling the shots that could get this thing done."



Carter continued with his take on Jerry Jones' desire to sign the former Saints head coach at some point:

"So I just want to walk out the door. No health problems, no family issues." Carter said. "Now it was a tough year on him, the last couple of years as far as COVID and things like that. But unless you have your eye on some other opportunity and the coaches that I know that have walked out of something like this, they have their eye on something. And I believe Dallas, Jerry Jones, how many summers does Jerry have? How many more years can he run the Cowboys? I’m sure this last, whatever this is. He wants the best coach he can get. Sean Payton man, he's loved him. He's gonna get him.”

Carter believes the interest is mutual, and Payton has eyes on the Cowboys' job. He says coaches who walk away from hefty sums of money have their eyes on something else.

In Payton's case, Carter believes he's biding his time until the Cowboys' head coaching job is open.

Sean Payton could be Cowboys HC in 2022

New Orleans Saints v New York Jets

Payton will be keeping a close eye on the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy's performance over the next year.

McCarthy led the Cowboys to a successful regular season in his second season as head coach. The Cowboys finished 12-5 but were embarrassed in the wild-card round in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Should Payton join the Cowboys, they'd have the potential to go to the Super Bowl with a talented roster led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

"It MIGHT mean that I can't troll the Cowboys as much as I'm accustomed to, because Sean Payton could win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys." @stephenasmith is LOVING the idea of Sean Payton as head coach in Dallas"It MIGHT mean that I can't troll the Cowboys as much as I'm accustomed to, because Sean Payton could win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys." .@stephenasmith is LOVING the idea of Sean Payton as head coach in Dallas 👀"It MIGHT mean that I can't troll the Cowboys as much as I'm accustomed to, because Sean Payton could win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys." https://t.co/xKaH23qthu

Payton's future is one of the biggest unknowns in the NFL. He's interested in broadcasting, which would keep him close to the game.

One thing's certain. The New Orleans Saints' future trajectory is harder to gage without Payton at the helm.

