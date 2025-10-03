Cowboys owner Jerry Jones set for trial after judge rejects bid to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit

Jerry Jones is in hot water over his decision to move on from Micah Parsons, followed by the team's defense bringing up the rear in the NFL in multiple categories. However, while he is taking heat for his recent transgressions, allegations about his past are also under the spotlight.Jones stands accused of sexual assault, with the accusations dating back to a 2018 interaction between the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager. Jones was sued in 2020, and the case has been essentially stuck since. A new development in the situation has occurred, however.In an Oct. 2 report by the Dallas Morning News, the case has been allowed to proceed to trial. The case will be heard on July 20, 2026, deep into the Cowboys offseason and on the doorstep of training camp for the 2026 season.Jones' legal team has disputed the claims in the lawsuit, claiming that the testimony reveals that the plaintiff &quot;did not remember how and where Jones touched her.&quot;Other witnesses, such as Jason Garrett and former Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott, were in proximity on the day in question, but they claim not to have seen anything. The incident, which was alleged to have taken place at a private event at AT&amp;T Stadium after a Cowboys game, had witnesses who allegedly saw &quot;commotion&quot; and heard gasps before Jones was &quot;rushed from the room.&quot;There doesn't appear to be any known empirical evidence aside from some photos confirming both Jones and the woman were at the event. The basis of the case appears to boil down to the testimony of witnesses.Jerry Jones sells fans to return to AT&amp;T Stadium amid slow Cowboys startJerry Jones at Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: ImagnJerry Jones has plenty on his plate off the field due to the allegations, but he also has his own war to keep public opinion on his side about the Dallas Cowboys.It's clear that while the team has started slowly, Jones is doing all he can to sell fans on supporting Dak Prescott and the team. According to Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish on X in an Oct. 3 post, Jones stated on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys &quot;are a fighting bunch.&quot;&quot;I think we're a fighting bunch,&quot; Jones said. &quot;I think we will hang in there and fight it out. I think we can have some adversity early, and we've shown that we can come back and get our composure so to speak, and take the fight to 'em.&quot;Jones' team is 1-2-1. Jones' logic likely stems from the upcoming schedule. The team will face the 0-4 New York Jets and the 1-3 hot-and-cold Carolina Panthers. If the Cowboys can't turn it around, however, it is slated to be a long, grueling offseason for Jerry Jones. Jones will have the trial lingering over him while trying to fix what many might be calling a broken football team after the season.Will Jones go 2-0 on perhaps his two biggest fights over the next 12 months?