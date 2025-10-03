  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones set for trial after judge rejects bid to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones set for trial after judge rejects bid to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:28 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones set for trial after judge rejects bid to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones is in hot water over his decision to move on from Micah Parsons, followed by the team's defense bringing up the rear in the NFL in multiple categories. However, while he is taking heat for his recent transgressions, allegations about his past are also under the spotlight.

Ad

Jones stands accused of sexual assault, with the accusations dating back to a 2018 interaction between the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager. Jones was sued in 2020, and the case has been essentially stuck since. A new development in the situation has occurred, however.

In an Oct. 2 report by the Dallas Morning News, the case has been allowed to proceed to trial. The case will be heard on July 20, 2026, deep into the Cowboys offseason and on the doorstep of training camp for the 2026 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jones' legal team has disputed the claims in the lawsuit, claiming that the testimony reveals that the plaintiff "did not remember how and where Jones touched her."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Other witnesses, such as Jason Garrett and former Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott, were in proximity on the day in question, but they claim not to have seen anything. The incident, which was alleged to have taken place at a private event at AT&T Stadium after a Cowboys game, had witnesses who allegedly saw "commotion" and heard gasps before Jones was "rushed from the room."

Ad

There doesn't appear to be any known empirical evidence aside from some photos confirming both Jones and the woman were at the event. The basis of the case appears to boil down to the testimony of witnesses.

Jerry Jones sells fans to return to AT&T Stadium amid slow Cowboys start

Jerry Jones at Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Jerry Jones at Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones has plenty on his plate off the field due to the allegations, but he also has his own war to keep public opinion on his side about the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

It's clear that while the team has started slowly, Jones is doing all he can to sell fans on supporting Dak Prescott and the team. According to Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish on X in an Oct. 3 post, Jones stated on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys "are a fighting bunch."

Ad
"I think we're a fighting bunch," Jones said. "I think we will hang in there and fight it out. I think we can have some adversity early, and we've shown that we can come back and get our composure so to speak, and take the fight to 'em."

Jones' team is 1-2-1. Jones' logic likely stems from the upcoming schedule. The team will face the 0-4 New York Jets and the 1-3 hot-and-cold Carolina Panthers. If the Cowboys can't turn it around, however, it is slated to be a long, grueling offseason for Jerry Jones. Jones will have the trial lingering over him while trying to fix what many might be calling a broken football team after the season.

Will Jones go 2-0 on perhaps his two biggest fights over the next 12 months?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications