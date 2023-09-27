Taylor Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium stole the spotlight from Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears. In the VIP box with Kelce's mom, the singer was seen screaming and cheering for the Chiefs throughout the game.

After the game, Kelce and Swift made headlines for leaving the venue together. Per multiple reports, they also had a dinner date in Kansas City and were spotted in their convertible by various fans.

With everyone speaking of the rumored relationship, there is no denying in NFL and Chiefs' popularity boost over the past few weeks. Swift fans, always supportive, seem to have taken to cheering for Travis Kelce and his team.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke up on the matter. Considering the impact and increase in interest, Jones made sure to double down on what Taylor brings to the table.

Speaking on 105.3 The FAN, Jones said:

"It is hard to move that needle dramatically on a great feeling a great attraction in the NFL. We get a lot of eye balls. She blew it off the charts. It is amazing. It makes you smile. But it just shows the depth of her following, especially with her core constituency".

"We all, I think, felt the same way when she's sitting up there with (Travis Kelce's) mom and she's going nuts when he's playing and those hearts are popping out everywhere. How do you not get that? That's called images right there".

Travis Kelce's Instagram following, jersey sales skyrocketted after Taylor Swift's apperence

Jerry Jones' words have some statistics and numbers to back them up. According to a recent report, the Chiefs tight end had gained over 15,000 followers on Instagram before the game.

On game day, he earned over 27,000 followers. Overall, it was a 276% increase in following for the star.

Travis Kelce's following has seen a 270% increase

Swift, with 273+ million, is one of the most followed people on Instagram. The Chiefs, as per the same report, gained 13,610 followers on Sunday.

Furthermore, Kelce's jersey sales also saw a 400% increase.

TMZ reported that amongst the entire NFL, Kelce's jersey was in the top five sellers on Sunday.