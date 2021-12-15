"CANNOT win a championship" - Former NFL player makes a bold claim regarding Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys began 2021-2022 with such promise. After only losing the season opener by two points to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team rallied off six consecutive victories to lead the NFC East by more than a few games.

But since then, the team has gone 3-3 with some bad losses to the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders mixed in.

Prescott began the year as one of the favorites for NFL MVP. But since suffering a calf injury in Week 6, his play has been somewhat inconsistent.

One former NFL player thinks Prescott will be unable to capture his early-season magic and lead his team to the promised land.

Former NFL player says Dak Prescott can't lead the Cowboys to the championship

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

Former NFL safety and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark recently spoke about Dak Prescott on Get Up, the ESPN morning sports show in which Clark is often a guest.

Here's what Clark had to say about Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys:

"Earlier on in the season, we thought the offense was going to carry this team. We thought Dak Prescott was going to play at an MVP level and this is why this team would be a championship contender. But when you think about what Micah Parsons is doing, the things that Dan Quinn has added to this defense, that defense is now becoming the reason why this team can win football games. This Dak Prescott, the guy playing football now, cannot win a championship. They cannot be a Super Bowl team with No. 4 playing at the level he’s playing at."

These are strong words from one of the more prominent NFL analysts on the airwaves. As a former Super Bowl champion, Clark does have experience concerning what it takes to win a championship.

But it is important to note that Clark used one key word in his statement, which is "now." Many believe that Prescott is still not fully recovered from his calf injury and that it's affecting his play.

Before the injury, Prescott and the Cowboys seemed to be on the precipice of a spectacular season.

But it's not all bad for the Cowboys as they currently have an overall record of 9-4 and have just earned a key win over division rival Washington Football Team.

Stay tuned for a wild finish for Prescott and the Cowboys as they continue to chase the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Also Read: Watch: "It's a BYOB affair" - Dallas Cowboys do the most Cowboys thing imaginable by flying in their own benches to Washington

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe