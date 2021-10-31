Will Dak Prescott play in Week 8 vs. Vikings? Cowboys QB listed as questionable

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott entered this season with two things in mind. First, to ensure he was healthy and recovered from a 2020 Week 5 season-ending ankle injury. Second, to help his team get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995-1996 NFL season.

Although the Cowboys currently stand atop the NFC East division with a 6-1 record, that may be in jeopardy as Prescott is listed as questionable for tomorrow night's matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Will Dak Prescott play vs. Vikings in Week 8?

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Prescott is listed as questionable for the game against the Vikings with a calf injury.

It was reported that Prescott had limited practice on Thursday and was "sore" as he arrived at the facility on Friday morning.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Prescott's status as well, and here's what he had to say.

"He's confident. He doesn't waver. He wants to play and he wants to continue to work towards that."

Despite Prescott's status, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided his optimistic take on the possible availability of his star quarterback for Sunday night.

"I would say things are looking good right now about Dak."

How did Prescott injure his calf?

In Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys took on an undermanned but spirited New England Patriots team. Despite the Patriots' new regime with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, they took the Cowboys to overtime.

On the last play of overtime, which was a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver CeeDee Lamb, Prescott injured his right calf.

During the postgame conference with reporters, Prescott was seen with a boot on the calf. In essence, the boot was used to support the calf, which was a smart move considering that Prescott is the franchise.

So far this season, Prescott has been a man on fire. He has currently thrown for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is an early-season front-runner for NFL MVP along with Tom Brady of the Buccaneers, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, and Derrick Henry.

