Is Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott playing tonight against the Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys have an all-important NFC East divisional matchup tonight against the hated New York Giants. At 3-1, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to put even more space between themselves and the rest of the division.

The Giants are coming off their very first win against the New Orleans Saints and looking to capitalize upon the victory.

One of the most important keys to the game is the health of former Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has been nursing a knee injury that has been worth monitoring throughout the week.

Will Ezekiel Elliott play tonight against the New York Giants?

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Elliott is indeed expected to suit up tonight to play against quarterback Daniel Jones and his New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), and DE Randy Gregory (knee) are all expected to play today vs. the #Giants , source said. Full strength vs. NYG. #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), and DE Randy Gregory (knee) are all expected to play today vs. the #Giants, source said. Full strength vs. NYG.

Even if Elliott is unable to go, the Cowboys have a more than capable backup in Tony Pollard. He has been a change-of-pace back as Elliott provides power, while Pollard provides the shiftiness and speed to get through the line of scrimmage quickly.

The dynamic duo have even made Dallas Cowboys history by becoming the first two running backs in franchise history to have rushed for at least 250 yards in their first four games of the season.

For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, this game means more

In Week 5 of last season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. Ironically, that game was against the New York Giants.

Prescott has been on record saying he makes it a point not to watch replays of the injury in its entirety.

The injury cost Prescott the rest of the 2020 NFL season. Former Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton took over for the remainder of the year.

The Cowboys only won a total of four more games that season as the running game and defense also suffered without Dak Prescott at the helm.

For the 2021 NFL season, Prescott has been excellent in throwing for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns. Their lone loss this year was during Week 1 vs. the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also Read

Even during that loss, it became evident (if it wasn't previously) that the Dallas Cowboys were now a passing team instead of the workhorse running team they had been in the previous seasons.

It was reported during that game that Prescott, checked out of several run plays called for Elliott. If this season has been any indication, the Cowboys aim to be just fine, even if their star running back doesn't suit up to play.

Edited by Henno van Deventer