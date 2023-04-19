Cowboys star Micah Parsons makes bold prediction about Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ upcoming blockbuster fight - “He exposes his face

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the more active NFL players on social media. He often Tweets about topics other than football and this time he is placing his prediction of the upcoming highly talked about fight between Ryan Garcia and Gevonta "Tank" Davis.

Micah Parsons retweeted a video of Garcia when he made his debut in the ring at just 17 years old. The Cowboys linebacker said that although he's not a boxer, he sees a way to defeat Garcia. Then continuing by saying that he noticed that Garcia exposes his face on every power punch.

"Im not a boxer but even I seen every power power punch he exposes his face! Tank by knock out!"

Micah Parsons then finished his Tweet by saying that he is predicting Gevonta 'Tank' Davis to win in a knockout due to what he sees in the video.

Garcia and Davis will face off on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 pm EST and can be seen on pay-per-view. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker isn't the only one who has been highly anticipating this fight, it is seen as a 'game changer' in the world of boxing.

Both young boxers currently hold perfect undefeated records and either could have strayed away from a possible loss by not agreeing to fight the other. But now boxing fans will have a match for the ages this weekend.

Micah Parsons says he is 'hungry' for next season after paying taxes

Micah Parsons: Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

This year's tax deadline was extended for a few days and still, Americans were scrambling to finish submitting by Tuesday. Micah Parsons was one of those who seemed to wait until the last minute to file his taxes. And, apparently, it didn't go as he would have hoped.

The 23-year-old Tweeted on Monday that he had just completed his taxes and how it made him 'reevaluate his life'. He then posted another Tweet that stated that he is going to have the 'year of his life' next season for the Dallas Cowboys. He then said that after doing his taxes, he is 'real hungry' even more than he has been in the past.

"Im bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Im bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!! Im bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!!

The former Penn State standout will enter his third NFL season in 2023. After winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022, he followed his sophomore campaign with another impressive season in 2023. One of the leaders of the Cowboys' defense, he knows that he is poised to get a big payday especially if he plays next season the same way he has.

