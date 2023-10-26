Cowboys Trade Deadline: Are they buyers or sellers in 2023?

The Dallas Cowboys are always a team to watch when the NFL trade deadline comes around each season. Jerry Jones has built a reputation for being aggressive in his pursuit to make his team as good as they possibly can be as he pushes the franchise towards an evasive sixth Super Bowl ring. As the 2023 trade deadline quickly approaches, the Cowboys could be active.

If Dallas is involved in any trade deadline deals this year, they should be expected to be buyers, not sellers. They hold a 4-2 record ahead of Week 8 and are projected to return to the NFL Playoffs for the third consecutive season. They have been getting closer to their desired championship appearance, advancing to the second round of the playoffs last year after failing to win a postseason game the season before.

What do the Cowboys need to address at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

While the Cowboys have one of the best all-around rosters in the entire NFL, there is always room for improvement, especially with a ring potentially in sight. Despite all of this, Jerry Jones uncharacteristically claimed that he doesn't anticipate being overly proactive at the trade deadline this year.

Here's what Jones said in a recent press conference, according to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota via his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen. … If we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team that can get us where we want to go.”

While Jones doesn't sound urgent to make a deal, his statement is likely more about him expressing confidence in his current roster, claiming they don't necessarily need more help. He believes they are contenders now, but don't be surprised if the Cowboys are still buyers to address some of the issues.

Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys' three biggest needs during the offseason were a wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive tackle. They addressed all three of them, acquiring Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks while selecting Mazi Smith in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith helped them with their weak run-stopping from a season ago, helping to elevate the Cowboys to being one of the truly elite defenses.

Gilmore also played in their defense, stepping up to the next level, as the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year formed a dynamic duo with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. The issue is that Diggs tragically suffered a season-ending injury, essentially making them weaker at cornerback than they were before acquiring Gilmore.

This is where the Cowboys could surely be active at the trade deadline to improve their defensive secondary. Daron Bland has done an excellent job filling in, but his best position is still slot cornerback. Adding another outside corner is a realistic move that would immediately improve their defense until Diggs returns next year.

Another defensive addition that would make sense for the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline is an inside linebacker. Leighton Vander Esch has been enjoying a bounce-back season but recently suffered an injury. Dallas is extremely thin at this position, so they could be buyers to improve the depth of their linebackers.

If Dallas decides to upgrade anything on their offense, a wide receiver would be the most logical choice. They added Brandin Cooks during the offseason to be a true WR2 across from CeeDee Lamb, but he has failed to secure the role. He has yet to reach five receptions or 40 yards in any game this year, leaving Lamb as their only reliable receiver as he was last year.

Dallas attempted to solve their receiver issue before the 2023 NFL season, but Cooks hasn't been what they hoped for. They could try again to address this before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, as several legitimate options are expected to be available.

What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline for the 2023 NFL season is officially set for October 31 at 4 p.m. ET. This falls on a Tuesday afternoon, immediately following the conclusion of all of the Week 8 games. As soon as this time strikes, teams will no longer be allowed to make trades until the 2024 NFL offseason arrives.