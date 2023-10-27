Cowboys trade rumors: 3 reasons why Jerry Jones should go all-in and trade for Aaron Donald

With the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaching, Aaron Donald is one of the biggest names to keep an eye on. He is the Los Angeles Rams' most valuable asset, and it is unclear if they are looking to sell.

The Rams currently hold a 3-4 record and are in third place in the NFC West. This suggests that they could realistically decide to focus on continuing to build for the future rather than going all-in for the 2023 NFL season. Considering Donald is 32 years old, it's entirely possible that they could opt to cash in on their superstar now.

His value will eventually diminish, and with him having just two years remaining on his contract, a decision looms large. If the Rams do listen to offers for Donald, the Dallas Cowboys should seriously consider making a move for him.

Jerry Jones has been known to make spur-of-the-moment moves in the past as he desperately seeks a Super Bowl ring after a three-decade drought. Jones has previously praised Donald directly, reportedly calling him "the best player in the NFL" when they met a few years ago. Jones had also reportedly expressed interest in drafting Donald, but he was gone before the Cowboys were even on the clock, apparently leaving the Cowboys "heartbroken."

Jones now may have another opportunity to acquire a player who got away from him in the 2014 NFL Draft. He is one of only three players ever, along with JJ Watt and Lawrence Taylor, to win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Cowboys reporter Jon Machota had this to say about the possibility of the Rams sending Aaron Donald to Dallas:

"Los Angeles would probably want a lot more than the Cowboys are willing to offer. This is highly unlikely. But it’s worth at least kicking the tires."

If the Rams decide to sell, Jerry Jones should be the first person on the phones with them prior to the 2023 NFL trade deadline on October 31st. Here are three reasons why:

#1 - Super Bowl experience

Aaron Donald

Jerry Jones has made it perfectly clear that his goal is for the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl ring this season. Aaron Donald can help them get there with his valuable experience. He helped the Rams lift the Vince Lombardi trophy two seasons ago by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys do not currently have someone with that kind of pedigree, and Donald could inject that winning mentality.

#2 - Donald could elevate the Cowboys' pass rush

Despite Micah Parsons being one of the most elite pass rushers in the entire NFL, the Cowboys rank just 15th in team sacks per game ahead of Week 8. Adding Donald would likely elevate them to the next level. His presence would put opposing offensive lines in a serious dilemma because it would be difficult to double-team both Donald and Parsons. The Rams previously had success in a similar situational pairing when they added Von Miller during their Super Bowl run.

#3 - He could improve the Cowboys' rushing defense

Despite adding run-stuffing specialist Mazi Smith during the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys rank 18th in rushing yards allowed per game. Adding a seven-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle at the 2023 NFL trade deadline will surely help them improve one of their few defensive weaknesses. Aaron Donald could help transform the Cowboys' already-elite defense to one that can potentially carry them to a championship.