Cowboys vs Browns 2024: 5 storylines to look forward to feat. Ezekiel Elliot's return to Dallas

The Cowboys and the Browns will face off on the opening weekend and there are fascinating storylines for both teams to contend with. Both these teams made the playoffs last season but could not get beyond the first round. They have players who are openly taking jabs at one another. Both quarterbacks are under pressure to prove themselves. Here are some of the most appealing storylines.

#1 - Two Wild Card losers face off

The Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns made it to the postseason in their respective conferences last season. And each of them lost in the Wild Card round and were immediately eliminated. The Cowboys lost, at home, to Jordan Love, who was in his first year as a starter for the Packers. The Browns went out to the Texans, who were led by rookie C.J. Stroud.

Losing to inexperienced quarterbacks ought to have hurt both teams. But if they are to go one better this year, it will not be easier. All their divisional rivals have strengthened. In the NFC East, the Eagles invested heavily in the offseason, the Commanders have a new quarterback and the Giants have a returning Daniel Jones.

In the AFC North, Joe Burrow will return for the Bengals, the Steelers have Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and the Ravens added Derrick Henry to MVP Lamar Jackson's offense. Both teams know the pressure will be on to get off to a good start.

#2 - Simmering feud between David Njoku and Micah Parsons

David Njoku recently slammed Micah Parsons for belittling the Cleveland Browns and made it clear he will not take any slander from any opposing player. The Dallas defensive star had previously remarked 'Cleveland is Cleveland' and this is what the Cleveland star had to say about that:

"No matter what happens, I will never accept it. So just, with that being said, respect the city, bro. It’s very simple."

When their teams face off against each other in the opening week of the 2024 NFL season, it will be time for each of them to walk the talk.

#3 - Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy under pressure for Cowboys with Ezekiel Elliott the potential savior

After the Cowboys went out at home in the Wild Card round in an upset to the Packers, many expected Jerry Jones to move on from Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott. Instead, he kept faith in both by not firing the head coach and not making a play to draft a quarterback this year. Now, it is up to them to reward the trust.

But it will not be easy. McCarthy has lost Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator and Prescott has lost Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith from the offensive line. Running back Tony Pollard is also gone. They will need to perform better than last season with an arguably weaker squad.

That is where the return of Ezekiel Elliott is crucial. The Dallas fan favorite is back for the Cowboys after one season with the Patriots and he will be tasked with leading the running game given the lack of options. Both his head coach and his quarterback will hope he has some of his old vim.

#4 - Deshaun Watson must contend with Joe Flacco's shadow for Browns

If Dak Prescott is under pressure, so is Deshaun Watson. Since giving him a guaranteed contract two years ago, the Cleveland Browns have never had him available for a full season. In the first season, he was suspended because of the league's investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And his season ended prematurely last year after a shoulder injury.

In his absence, Joe Flacco took them to the playoffs and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. It proved that the team could thrive without Deshaun Watson. If he does not lead them to a deep run into the postseason, it will be considered a major disappointment.

#5 - Tom Brady makes his broadcasting debut

When the Cowboys and the Browns last won an NFL Championship, Tom Brady had not entered the NFL. He has since retired with seven Super Bowls but none of these franchises have lifted the Lombardi Trophy in the interim. Now, he will begin his broadcasting career on FOX with this game.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys might want to revisit his comments after the game if they want to find out what they need to do to win a championship.