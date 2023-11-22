Cowboys vs Commanders weather report: Light rainfall expected during Week 12 Thanksgiving encounter

On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will square off in Week 12 of the season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As fans make their way to witness the Cowboys play the Commanders, they will also be hoping for pleasant weather. The game is expected to take place at 56°F with a cloudy sky and a comparatively modest 23.8 percent chance of rain, according to the forecast. Winds from the south are predicted to reach 12.1 mph.

It is anticipated that the on-field activities won't be impacted by the predicted weather, though, because the game will take place indoors in the dome of AT&T Stadium.

As the game draws nearer, fans can relax knowing that the weather won't likely ruin their experience on the field. So they can concentrate on how their favorite players perform in this NFC East matchup.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 12?

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders in keeping with their yearly custom of playing at home on Thanksgiving.

Both teams had different outcomes last week. With a decisive 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys advanced to 7-3 for the season. But the Commanders' hopes of making the playoffs suffered a hit when they lost 31-19 to the New York Giants.

With 82 points scored in their past two games, the Cowboys appear to be a club on an upward trajectory. On Thanksgiving, the Commanders will need to devise a unique plan to defeat them on their own ground.

It would be the first time in Dallas' previous 13 games that the Cowboys have lost at home if the Commanders can upset them tomorrow.

CBS will broadcast the second of three Thanksgiving games this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. ET. The play-by-play announcer for this game is Jim Nantz, while the analyst is Tony Romo. The sideline reporter will be Tracy Wolfson.

Fans without access to CBS can watch the game on several streaming services, including NFL+ and FuboTV.

All the information you need to know about the NFC East matchup is provided below.

Date and Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23

Stadium: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)