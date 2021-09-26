Cowboys vs Eagles prediction, odds and picks - September 27 | NFL season 2021-22

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in what will be the first Monday Night Football action of the year for both teams. It is also the first time the Eagles will play in primetime this year.

The MNF encounter between the Eagles and the Cowboys is the second primetime game in the NFC East this Week. The first was the clash between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles had a blowout win in Week 1, 32-6, against the Atlanta Falcons, but narrowly lost their Week 2 game, 11-17, against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers put together a 31-29 showdown in the season-opener in what was manna sent from heaven for an NFL-starved audience. In Week 2, Dallas bounced back 20-17 with a last-gasp winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both franchises are 1-1 this season.

Eagles vs Cowboys match details

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Monday, September 27, 8:15 PM ET

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, OH

Eagles vs Cowboys betting odds

Spreads

Eagles: +6.0 (-110)

Cowboys: -6.0 (-110).

Moneyline

Eagles: +170

Cowboys: -200.

Totals

Eagles: u49.5 (-110)

Cowboys: o49.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Cowboys Picks

The Eagles will hope to rebound from last week's defeat to the 49ers. But after an outstanding performance in Week 1, quarterback Jalen Hurts had a disastrous outing in Week 2 (23 passes attempted, 12 completed, 190 yards, no touchdowns). He needs to improve his game for the Eagles to have a chance.

The Cowboys almost won their first game against the Bucs but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and an extra-point attempt. Against the Chargers, the team kept the offense rolling and picked up a win. If Dak Prescott & company keep going, Dallas has a decent chance of ending up on the winning side.

Eagles vs Cowboys key injuries

Eagles

Bradon Graham (ACHILLES/IR) out

Bradon Brooks (PECTORAL/IR) out

Davion Taylor (CALF) doubtful

Rodney McLeod (KNEE) doubtful

Zach Ertz (COVID) doubtful

Jordan Mailata (KNEE) doubtful

Jason Kelce (FOOT) questionable

Hassan Ridgeway (ILLNESS) questionable

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Indications are #Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (knee) won’t play Monday against the #Cowboys and it’ll be Andre Dillard in his spot. Sources say Mailata’s absence shouldn’t be a long-term thing though. Indications are #Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (knee) won’t play Monday against the #Cowboys and it’ll be Andre Dillard in his spot. Sources say Mailata’s absence shouldn’t be a long-term thing though.

Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence (FOOT) out

Dorance Armstrong (ANKLE) out

Ty Nsekhe (ILLNESS) out

Carlos Watkins (KNEE) out

Donovan Wilson (GROIN) doubtful

Amari Cooper (RIB) questionable

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys WR Amari Cooper tells us he’ll be good to go vs. Eagles. Is rib bruised?



“Cracked,” Amari tells us. Says he doesn’t want to miss games because “I want to be the best.” Cowboys WR Amari Cooper tells us he’ll be good to go vs. Eagles. Is rib bruised?



“Cracked,” Amari tells us. Says he doesn’t want to miss games because “I want to be the best.” https://t.co/lHzVJhwHSn

Eagles vs Cowboys Head to Head

In 124 matches, including four postseason games, the Cowboys lead 70-54. The Eagles have won three of their last three meetings (2019 and 2020) but lost six of their previous ten clashes, including one of the worst games in NFL history when they lost 6-0 in Philadelphia.

Eagles vs Cowboys prediction

The Cowboys' offense will do what it does: roll and smash. With so many big names, it's hard to stop Dallas from scoring.

For the Eagles to have a shot, Hurts must seize his opportunities in both passing and running. Without Lawrence to pressure him while facing up to a below-average secondary, the QB can, and must, repeat his performance against the Falcons.

Also Read

Prediction

The Cowboys will pick up a win. They look fitter and sharper than the Eagles. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the group are more experienced, have thicker skin, and are less prone to mistakes when the game is on the line.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha