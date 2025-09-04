Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on offense vs. Eagles:
Ad
Trending
Position
Starter
QB
Dak Prescott
RB
Javonte Williams
WR
CeeDee Lamb
WR
George Pickens
WR
Jalen Tolbert
TE
Jake Ferguson
FB
Hunter Luepke
LT
Tyler Guyton
LG
Tyler Smith
C
Cooper Beebe
RG
Tyler Booker
RT
Terence Steele
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on defense vs. Eagles:
Position
Starter
LDE
Sam Williams
LDT
Kenny Clark
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB
Damone Clark
MLB
Jack Sanborn
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB
Kaiir Elam
SS
Donovan Wilson
FS
Malik Hooker
RCB
Trevon Diggs
NB
DaRon Bland
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on special teams vs. Eagles:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon Aubrey
P
Bryan Anger
H
Bryan Anger
PR
KaVontae Turpin
KR
KaVontae Turpin
LS
Trent Sieg
Ad
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on offense vs. Cowboys:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Jalen Hurts
RB
Saquon Barkley
WR
A.J. Brown
WR
DeVonta Smith
WR
Jahan Dotson
TE
Dallas Goedert
FB
Ben VanSumeren
LT
Jordan Mailata
LG
Landon Dickerson
C
Cam Jurgens
RG
Tyler Steen
RT
Lane Johnson
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on defense vs. Cowboys:
Position
Starter
LDE
Moro Ojomo
NT
Jordan Davis
RDE
Jalen Carter
WLB
Nolan Smith Jr.
LILB
Zack Baun
RILB
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
LCB
Quinyon Mitchell
SS
Reed Blankenship
FS
Sydney Brown
RCB
Adoree' Jackson
NB
Cooper DeJean
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on special teams vs. Cowboys:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Elliott
P
Braden Mann
H
Braden Mann
PR
Cooper DeJean
KR
Will Shipley
LS
Charley Hughlett
Ad
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
-
-
RB
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah (IR)
WR
CeeDee Lamb
KaVontae Turpin
-
-
WR
George Pickens
Jonathan Mingo (IR)
-
-
WR
Jalen Tolbert
-
-
-
TE
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens Jr. (IR)
FB
Hunter Luepke
-
-
-
LT
Tyler Guyton
Nate Thomas
-
-
LG
Tyler Smith
Trevor Keegan
-
-
C
Cooper Beebe
Brock Hoffman
-
-
RG
Tyler Booker
T.J. Bass
Rob Jones (IR)
-
RT
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Sam Williams
Marshawn Kneeland
James Houston
Payton Turner (IR)
LDT
Kenny Clark
Mazi Smith
Jay Toia
-
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey (O)
-
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
Donovan Ezeiruaku
-
-
WLB
Damone Clark
Marist Liufau
-
-
MLB
Jack Sanborn
-
-
-
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown (O)
-
LCB
Kaiir Elam
C.J. Goodwin
Shavon Revel Jr. (O)
Caelen Carson (IR)
SS
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
-
-
FS
Malik Hooker
Markquese Bell
-
-
RCB
Trevon Diggs
Trikweze Bridges
Josh Butler (O)
Christian Matthew (IR)
NB
DaRon Bland
Reddy Steward
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon Aubrey
-
-
-
P
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
H
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
PR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
-
-
KR
KaVontae Turpin
Juanyeh Thomas
Jaydon Blue
-
LS
Trent Sieg
-
-
-
Ad
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee (O)
Sam Howell
-
RB
Saquon Barkley
Will Shipley
AJ Dillon
-
WR
A.J. Brown
John Metchie III
-
-
WR
DeVonta Smith
Darius Cooper
-
-
WR
Jahan Dotson
Johnny Wilson (IR)
-
-
TE
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
-
FB
Ben VanSumeren
-
-
-
LT
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Myles Hinton (IR)
-
LG
Landon Dickerson
Kenyon Green
-
-
C
Cam Jurgens
Brett Toth
Drew Kendall
Willie Lampkin (IR)
RG
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
-
-
RT
Lane Johnson
Cameron Williams
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Moro Ojomo
Byron Young
-
-
NT
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
-
-
RDE
Jalen Carter
Gabe Hall
-
-
WLB
Nolan Smith Jr.
Azeez Ojulari
Ogbo Okoronkwo
-
LILB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
-
-
RILB
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Jihaad Campbell
Smael Mondon Jr.
Nakobe Dean (O)
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
Joshua Uche
-
-
LCB
Quinyon Mitchell
Jakorian Bennett
-
-
SS
Reed Blankenship
-
-
-
FS
Sydney Brown
Andrew Mukuba
Lewis Cine (IR)
-
RCB
Adoree' Jackson
Kelee Ringo
-
-
NB
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Elliott
-
-
-
P
Braden Mann
-
-
-
H
Braden Mann
-
-
-
PR
Cooper DeJean
-
-
-
KR
Will Shipley
AJ Dillon
-
-
LS
Charley Hughlett
-
-
-
Ad
How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Cowboys vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.
Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game:
Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.