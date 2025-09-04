  • home icon
  Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:53 GMT
Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Eagles season opener, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 1

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on offense vs. Eagles:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRCeeDee Lamb
WRGeorge Pickens
WRJalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
FBHunter Luepke
LTTyler Guyton
LGTyler Smith
CCooper Beebe
RGTyler Booker
RTTerence Steele
Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on defense vs. Eagles:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
LDTKenny Clark
RDTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
WLBDamone Clark
MLBJack Sanborn
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBKaiir Elam
SSDonovan Wilson
FSMalik Hooker
RCBTrevon Diggs
NBDaRon Bland
Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on special teams vs. Eagles:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRKaVontae Turpin
KRKaVontae Turpin
LSTrent Sieg
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on offense vs. Cowboys:

PositionStarter
QBJalen Hurts
RBSaquon Barkley
WRA.J. Brown
WRDeVonta Smith
WRJahan Dotson
TEDallas Goedert
FBBen VanSumeren
LTJordan Mailata
LGLandon Dickerson
CCam Jurgens
RGTyler Steen
RTLane Johnson
Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on defense vs. Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDEMoro Ojomo
NTJordan Davis
RDEJalen Carter
WLBNolan Smith Jr.
LILBZack Baun
RILBJeremiah Trotter Jr.
SLBJalyx Hunt
LCBQuinyon Mitchell
SSReed Blankenship
FSSydney Brown
RCBAdoree' Jackson
NBCooper DeJean
Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on special teams vs. Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKJake Elliott
PBraden Mann
HBraden Mann
PRCooper DeJean
KRWill Shipley
LSCharley Hughlett
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III--
RBJavonte WilliamsMiles SandersJaydon BluePhil Mafah (IR)
WRCeeDee LambKaVontae Turpin--
WRGeorge PickensJonathan Mingo (IR)--
WRJalen Tolbert---
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. (IR)
FBHunter Luepke---
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas--
LGTyler SmithTrevor Keegan--
CCooper BeebeBrock Hoffman--
RGTyler BookerT.J. BassRob Jones (IR)-
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius-
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsMarshawn KneelandJames HoustonPayton Turner (IR)
LDTKenny ClarkMazi SmithJay Toia-
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon ThomasPerrion Winfrey (O)-
RDEDante Fowler Jr.Donovan Ezeiruaku--
WLBDamone ClarkMarist Liufau--
MLBJack Sanborn---
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.Shemar JamesDeMarvion Overshown (O)-
LCBKaiir ElamC.J. GoodwinShavon Revel Jr. (O)Caelen Carson (IR)
SSDonovan WilsonJuanyeh Thomas--
FSMalik HookerMarkquese Bell--
RCBTrevon DiggsTrikweze BridgesJosh Butler (O)Christian Matthew (IR)
NBDaRon BlandReddy Steward--
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon Aubrey---
PBryan Anger---
HBryan Anger---
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen Tolbert--
KRKaVontae TurpinJuanyeh ThomasJaydon Blue-
LSTrent Sieg---
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJalen HurtsTanner McKee (O)Sam Howell-
RBSaquon BarkleyWill ShipleyAJ Dillon-
WRA.J. BrownJohn Metchie III--
WRDeVonta SmithDarius Cooper--
WRJahan DotsonJohnny Wilson (IR)--
TEDallas GoedertGrant CalcaterraKylen Granson-
FBBen VanSumeren---
LTJordan MailataFred JohnsonMyles Hinton (IR)-
LGLandon DickersonKenyon Green--
CCam JurgensBrett TothDrew KendallWillie Lampkin (IR)
RGTyler SteenMatt Pryor--
RTLane JohnsonCameron Williams--
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMoro OjomoByron Young--
NTJordan DavisTy Robinson--
RDEJalen CarterGabe Hall--
WLBNolan Smith Jr.Azeez OjulariOgbo Okoronkwo-
LILBZack BaunSmael Mondon Jr.--
RILBJeremiah Trotter Jr.Jihaad CampbellSmael Mondon Jr.Nakobe Dean (O)
SLBJalyx HuntJoshua Uche--
LCBQuinyon MitchellJakorian Bennett--
SSReed Blankenship---
FSSydney BrownAndrew MukubaLewis Cine (IR)-
RCBAdoree' JacksonKelee Ringo--
NBCooper DeJeanMac McWilliams--
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Elliott---
PBraden Mann---
HBraden Mann---
PRCooper DeJean---
KRWill ShipleyAJ Dillon--
LSCharley Hughlett---
How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Cowboys vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game:

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

