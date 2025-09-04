Cowboys vs. Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ad

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Eagles season opener, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on offense vs. Eagles:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR CeeDee Lamb WR George Pickens WR Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson FB Hunter Luepke LT Tyler Guyton LG Tyler Smith C Cooper Beebe RG Tyler Booker RT Terence Steele

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on defense vs. Eagles:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams LDT Kenny Clark RDT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Dante Fowler Jr. WLB Damone Clark MLB Jack Sanborn SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB Kaiir Elam SS Donovan Wilson FS Malik Hooker RCB Trevon Diggs NB DaRon Bland

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' starters on special teams vs. Eagles:

Position Starter PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger H Bryan Anger PR KaVontae Turpin KR KaVontae Turpin LS Trent Sieg

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on offense vs. Cowboys:

Ad

Position Starter QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley WR A.J. Brown WR DeVonta Smith WR Jahan Dotson TE Dallas Goedert FB Ben VanSumeren LT Jordan Mailata LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens RG Tyler Steen RT Lane Johnson

Ad

Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on defense vs. Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Moro Ojomo NT Jordan Davis RDE Jalen Carter WLB Nolan Smith Jr. LILB Zack Baun RILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. SLB Jalyx Hunt LCB Quinyon Mitchell SS Reed Blankenship FS Sydney Brown RCB Adoree' Jackson NB Cooper DeJean

Ad

Here's a look at the Eagles' starters on special teams vs. Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Jake Elliott P Braden Mann H Braden Mann PR Cooper DeJean KR Will Shipley LS Charley Hughlett

Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - RB Javonte Williams Miles Sanders Jaydon Blue Phil Mafah (IR) WR CeeDee Lamb KaVontae Turpin - - WR George Pickens Jonathan Mingo (IR) - - WR Jalen Tolbert - - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. (IR) FB Hunter Luepke - - - LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas - - LG Tyler Smith Trevor Keegan - - C Cooper Beebe Brock Hoffman - - RG Tyler Booker T.J. Bass Rob Jones (IR) - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius -

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Marshawn Kneeland James Houston Payton Turner (IR) LDT Kenny Clark Mazi Smith Jay Toia - RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas Perrion Winfrey (O) - RDE Dante Fowler Jr. Donovan Ezeiruaku - - WLB Damone Clark Marist Liufau - - MLB Jack Sanborn - - - SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Shemar James DeMarvion Overshown (O) - LCB Kaiir Elam C.J. Goodwin Shavon Revel Jr. (O) Caelen Carson (IR) SS Donovan Wilson Juanyeh Thomas - - FS Malik Hooker Markquese Bell - - RCB Trevon Diggs Trikweze Bridges Josh Butler (O) Christian Matthew (IR) NB DaRon Bland Reddy Steward - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon Aubrey - - - P Bryan Anger - - - H Bryan Anger - - - PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert - - KR KaVontae Turpin Juanyeh Thomas Jaydon Blue - LS Trent Sieg - - -

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee (O) Sam Howell - RB Saquon Barkley Will Shipley AJ Dillon - WR A.J. Brown John Metchie III - - WR DeVonta Smith Darius Cooper - - WR Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson (IR) - - TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson - FB Ben VanSumeren - - - LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton (IR) - LG Landon Dickerson Kenyon Green - - C Cam Jurgens Brett Toth Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin (IR) RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor - - RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Moro Ojomo Byron Young - - NT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson - - RDE Jalen Carter Gabe Hall - - WLB Nolan Smith Jr. Azeez Ojulari Ogbo Okoronkwo - LILB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Jr. - - RILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Jihaad Campbell Smael Mondon Jr. Nakobe Dean (O) SLB Jalyx Hunt Joshua Uche - - LCB Quinyon Mitchell Jakorian Bennett - - SS Reed Blankenship - - - FS Sydney Brown Andrew Mukuba Lewis Cine (IR) - RCB Adoree' Jackson Kelee Ringo - - NB Cooper DeJean Mac McWilliams - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Elliott - - - P Braden Mann - - - H Braden Mann - - - PR Cooper DeJean - - - KR Will Shipley AJ Dillon - - LS Charley Hughlett - - -

Ad

How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Cowboys vs. Eagles clash will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 game:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More