Is Amari Cooper playing tonight against the Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys will meet the New York Giants tonight in a battle for NFC East supremacy.

The Cowboys are coming in with a 3-1 record and looking like the team to beat in their division. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are coming off their first win of the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has had his ups and downs this season, throwing for 1,184 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He looks set to try and turn things around Sunday night.

For the Cowboys, one of the most important keys to the game is the health of Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper. He currently has 258 yards receiving and three touchdowns as the primary weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

But Cooper has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that threatens to derail his season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), and DE Randy Gregory (knee) are all expected to play today vs. the #Giants , source said. Full strength vs. NYG. #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), and DE Randy Gregory (knee) are all expected to play today vs. the #Giants, source said. Full strength vs. NYG.

Will Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper play tonight against the Giants?

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys' star receiver is expected to play against the New York Giants. Rapoport also reports that star running back Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury but is also expected to get the start against the Giants.

Can the Cowboys manage without Amari Cooper?

If Amari Cooper does not suit up for some reason, what other options would be at quarterback Dak Prescott's disposal?

Over the last few years, the Dallas Cowboys have done a great job adding depth to their roster. Ezekiel Elliott is the starter at the running back position, but third-year backup Tony Pollard has been a revelation.

Pollard makes a great change-of-pace back to compliment the strength of Elliott with his blazing quickness. For Cooper, his absence would mean that Prescott would be forced to utilize the services of up-and-coming receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Lamb is key to the Cowboys' success and the franchise has plenty of belief in his abilities. They gave him the coveted #88 jersey worn by Cowboy greats Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin.

He has proven to be a great pick as he provides the speed to stretch the field and has the elusiveness to get free and into the open field. The Dallas Cowboys look in good hands as they face the New York Giants with or without Cooper.

