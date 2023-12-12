Craig Carton labels Patrick Mahomes a "petulant child" after Chiefs QB's viral outburst vs Josh Allen's Bills

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have crossed paths on several occasions throughout their NFL careers. The two star quarterbacks faced off at Arrowhead Stadium that saw Allen and the Bills get the 20-17 win. However, the bigger story was when the Chiefs scored a touchdown that was called back on an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney recently.

Mahomes did not love the call and had to be restrained on the sidelines. Craig Carton addressed his behavior on his Fox Sports 1 show. Carton called out the reigning league MVP for his viral outburst:

"The first time in this charmed existence that the Chiefs have lived since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback, something went out of their control and he reacted like a petulant child."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to 610 Sports in Kansas City and apologized for his behavior on the sidelines and towards Josh Allen postgame:

“Obviously, you don’t want to react that way. I mean, I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. And I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life."

"More than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it. So I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. Not a great example for kids watching the game.”

Expand Tweet

Kansas City (8-5) has lost four of its last six games after a 6-1 start to the season. Mahomes and the Chiefs has seen their lead in the AFC West dwindle to one game over the Denver Broncos who sit at 7-6.

Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen and the Bills

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (left) and Bills QB Josh Allen (right)

Mahomes and Allen have faced off a total of six times (four in the regular season and twice in the playoffs). The Chiefs quarterback has lost three straight regular season games against Allen and the Bills, including Week 14's loss.

In the playoffs, Mahomes is a perfect 2-0 against Buffalo, with the last win coming in the Divisional Round in the 2021 season. That game went into overtime as the Chiefs won 42-36. There is a chance both quarterbacks could see each other again this season in the playoffs.