Current NFL MVP and Super Bowl odds after Green Bay Packers hand Arizona Cardinals their first loss

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals are Super Bowl contenders and are led by potential NFL MVPs. Green Bay handed Arizona their first loss of the season in one of the best Thursday Night Football matchups we've seen in several years. Aaron Rodgers threw his second-fewest yards of the season (184) but tossed two touchdowns to overcome his offense's flaws to help seal the victory. Kyler Murray ended up with 274 yards but threw two interceptions. His second turnover happened in the endzone due to a miscommunication that ended the game in Green Bay's favor.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers Packers intercept Kyler Murray in the endzone to hand the Cardinals their 1st loss! Packers intercept Kyler Murray in the endzone to hand the Cardinals their 1st loss! https://t.co/LgGJ1T9roq

The Packers and the Cardinals showed flaws on Thursday night, but still have the best win-loss records in the NFL and remain contenders for the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is quite literally Green Bay's "Most Valuable Player" after playing with a ragtag group of receivers and still defeating Arizona's defense.

Kyler Murray played without DeAndre Hopkins for 99% of the game and it hurt his performance. Since the dust has settled on Thursday Night Football, here are the current Super Bowl and NFL MVP odds and where these two teams fall in the rankings.

Current NFL MVP and Super Bowl Odds (FanDuel)

NFL MVP

Josh Allen +300

Tom Brady +460

Dak Prescott +500

Kyler Murray +600

Aaron Rodgers +900

Matthew Stafford +900

Justin Herbert +1600

CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet "Just in case you forgot, the AFC is going through Buffalo and Josh Allen is going to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl." - @AdamSchein "Just in case you forgot, the AFC is going through Buffalo and Josh Allen is going to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl." - @AdamSchein https://t.co/XHcoHjhbL6

Josh Allen remains the current favorite to win the NFL MVP, even though he doesn't rank in the top-five of any of the major stats. His schedule is very favorable and he has a well-built offense around him.

Tom Brady has the second-best odds while on one of the best teams in the league. The GOAT is 44 years old and currently leads the league in touchdown passes, ranks second in passing yards, and has the fourth-lowest interception percentage. Odds are he will jump past Josh Allen in the next few weeks.

Dak Prescott is on the verge of falling down the rankings as he is once again dealing with injuries. At least he leads the league in completion percentage, which helps his odds.

Kyler Murray has the fourth-best odds to win the NFL MVP award and leads the league in passing yards. He's also tied for the third-most interceptions. As long as DeAndre Hopkins remains in the lineup, Murray will remain in the race.

GBP Daily @GBPdaily “I love this football team and I’m having so much fun with these guys.”



- Aaron Rodgers “I love this football team and I’m having so much fun with these guys.” - Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/HTBBwUn4tK

Aaron Rodgers is right behind Kyler Murray in the NFL MVP race. His stats aren't the best, but he is able to keep his team atop the NFL while missing several key pieces. Once he gets all of his receivers back on the field, Aaron Rodgers should have odds of around +500.

Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert are rising up the rankings and Stafford should honestly be ranked higher, closer to Dak Prescott's odds.

NFL Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500

Buffalo Bills +550

LA Rams +950

Green Bay Packers +950

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Kansas City Chiefs +1300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers 6-1 for the first time in franchise history 🙌 6-1 for the first time in franchise history 🙌 https://t.co/AdY1kc3pNu

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the current favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and have the best odds to win and repeat. With their struggles in the secondary, it's impressive that they have the best odds.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have the best odds of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, but the gap between them and the LA Rams could close over the next few weeks. Speaking of the Rams, they are listed at +950, yet ranked behind Arizona in the NFC West standings. Their roster is a bit more complete compared to the Cardinals, though.

The Green Bay Packers, fresh off of handing the Cardinals their first loss, have the same odds as the Rams. As the Packers get their receivers back, their odds should improve to make them the second-best in the NFC. The Baltimore Ravens have the next best odds, but have to avoid falling in the AFC North standings.

Arizona have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFC, partly due to flaws and mistakes that were seen on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Mahomes: "We have to go out and get better as a team" Mahomes: "We have to go out and get better as a team" https://t.co/mxomSE0J6E

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs complete the top eight NFL teams to win the Super Bowl. Dallas are still a work in progress but have a commanding lead in the NFC East. The Kansas City Chiefs have fallen in the rankings as they have also fallen in the AFC West standings. Another loss could knock them out of the top eight and give them odds of +2000 or worse.

