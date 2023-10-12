Curtis Samuel or KJ Osborn Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection for WRs

Curtis Samuel and KJ Osborn are two wide receivers who have been on different trajectories in fantasy football this season. Samuel is a No. 3 receiver on the Washington Commanders this season, and he has 243 yards with 23 receptions and a touchdown.

As for Osborn, he's off to a similar start with 13 receptions, 166 yards, and two touchdowns. The fourth-year player is in a similar situation as Samuel, being the third receiver in the Minnesota Vikings' WR room, maybe even the WR2.

Both players enter Week 6 with fantasy managers wanting a solid game from each. Yet, one is the better option this week to start in the lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Curtis Samuel a good fantasy pick?

Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel had a slow start in terms of fantasy this season but picked it up as of late. He had a combined 24.6 points in PPR leagues in the first three games. The last two games have seen Samuel get 36.7 points for fantasy owners.

He is a good fantasy pick, as his ADP was 75th amongst receivers entering the season. It seems that fantasy managers are potentially seeing him as a reliable option for quarterback Sam Howell.

But can Samuel take away targets from not only Terry McLaurin but also Jahan Dotson? It is a question that fantasy managers have to ponder as the former second-round pick is looking red hot. He's second behind McLaurin in yards and trails both in targets (27).

In the loss to the Chicago Bears last week, he targeted sevens, getting six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

As the Commanders trailed in that matchup, Samuel became Washington's second-leading receiver. There isn't a big takeaway that should be taken from this game.

Yet, it proved that Howell tends to throw to the 27-year-old receiver. Those with Samuel on their fantasy football team have been satisfied, but could he be in store for another great effort?

Is KJ Osborn a good fantasy pick?

Minnesota Vikings WR KJ Osborn

For KJ Osborn, it has been up and down as the 26-year-old started great in fantasy but has tailored off a bit. His first three games saw him get 29.1 total fantasy points in PPR leagues.

However, he's had just 12.5 points in the last two games, but he is still a good pick in fantasy.

He took in five of the nine targets quarterback Kirk Cousins gave him in the Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Osborn was more involved than normal in the Minnesota Vikings' passing game last week.

His nine targets were tied for the most on the team, and finished with five receptions against the Chiefs. It was more than he has had in any other game this season.

With All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, Osborn could see a greater target share than usual. His biggest competition would likely come from rookie Jordan Addison. Osborn trails Addison in both yards and touchdowns this season.

Fantasy football managers with Osborn on their team are banking on Cousins, leaning more on his experience than Addison. This week is a big week for Osborn in fantasy as he looks to be the WR1 in the intermediate for Jefferson.

Looking to swap players? Use the Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to determine if you’re getting a fair deal.

Curtis Samuel vs. KJ Osborn: Who Should I Start for 2023 Week 6?

Fantasy football projections for Curtis Samuel and KJ Osborn (Week 6)

This was close, but the Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer leans toward Curtis Samuel this week over KJ Osborn. Samuel is on track for 8.9 points, while Osborn is at 8.5. One possible reason for the slight advantage for Samuel is his matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Samuel has averaged 7.5 targets (16.3% target share) and a 19.3% first-read share, according to FantasyPros. The Commanders' wideout could see another productive day in matchups against the Falcons' secondary.

Samuel will run about 72% of his routes against cornerback Dee Alford in the slot. Alford has allowed a 72.7% catch rate and 110.3 passer rating against receivers this season. Overall, Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most PPR points per target to slot wide receivers.

Fantasy football projections for Curtis Samuel and KJ Osborn (Week 6)

Osborn could surprise some fantasy football managers in the absence of Jefferson as a potential flex option against the Bears. As eluded to earlier, his biggest rival in terms of targets is Addison and maybe even tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Something that is a bright spot is that the Bears defense has allowed six touchdowns to receivers, tied for the third-most. If you have them both on your fantasy football team, consider them as flex options this week if possible.