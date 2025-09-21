D’Andre Swift injury update: Latest on Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

D’Andre Swift is the starting running back for the Chicago Bears. The Georgia Bulldogs product is a key part of Ben Johnson's offense in the new-look Bears.With the Bears set to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, let's examine a Swift injury update and how it could impact Fantasy Football managers with him on their teams.D’Andre Swift injury updateD’Andre Swift is dealing with a quad injury in the lead-up to the Cowboys game. The Bears RB1 is looking to shake off the injury ahead of Sunday's matchup.According to Yahoo Sports, Swift registered three straight limited practice sessions this week. He's listed as questionable to play as per the latest injury report from the team's website.The Chicago Bears are searching for their first win of the season, and Swift's availability may be key to achieving that goal in Week 3. His backups are Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson, both decent players but not world beaters at their position.So, Swift fantasy football managers might be better served by starting another running back if such a running back has a better matchup. The Cowboys operate a stingy run defense, and a half-fit Swift might be better off sitting out this showdown.How has D’Andre Swift performed this season?D’Andre Swift has endured an iffy start to the 2025 campaign. The veteran running back has handled 35 combined touches through the first two games and is now in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Week 3.Swift posted a stat line of 12 carries and 63 yards in the Chicago Bears' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. He likely suffered a quadriceps injury in that game, with Ben Johnson's side severely limited at the RB position.However, if Swift isn't deemed fit enough to handle a significant workload, then expect Caleb Williams to throw the ball much more than in the first two games of the campaign. It might favor the Bears due to the Cowboys' injury issues at the secondary positions.