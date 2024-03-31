D.C. Defenders UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The D.C. Defenders kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the San Antonio Brahmas. Coach Reggie Barlow will lead the Panthers into their first season in the newly formed spring football league.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will lead the offense for the Defenders this year. The signal-caller has spent time in training camp with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

Here's a look at the D.C. Defenders' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deondre Francois, QB

Jalan McClendon, QB

Jordan Ta'amu, QB

Darius Hagans, RB

Cam'Ron Harris, RB

Pooka Williams, RB

Keke Coutee, WR

Kelvin Harmon, WR

Chris Rowland, WR

Ty Scott, WR

Brandon Smith, WR

Vyncint Smith, WR

Alex Ellis, TE

Briley Moore, TE

Kaden Smith, TE

Tommy Champion, T

Jean Delance, T

Yasir Durant, G

Liam Fornadel, G

Lamont Gaillard, C

D'Marcus Hayes, T

Jahmir Ross-Johnson, T

Mike Maietti, C

T. J. Barnes, DT

Davin Bellamy, DE

Malik Fisher, DE

Trent Harris, OLB

Dennis Johnson, DT

Andre Mintze, DE

Derick Roberson, DE

Niles Scott, DT

Joseph Wallace, DT

Francis Bernard, ILB

Ferrod Gardner, ILB

Anthony Hines, ILB

Reggie Northrup, ILB

MoMo Sanogo, ILB

Deontay Anderson, SS

Deandre Baker, CB

Gareon Conley, CB

Isaiah Johnson, CB

Michael Joseph, CB

Anthoula Kelly, CB

Montae Nicholson, FS

Santos Ramirez, SS

Nydair Rouse, CB

D. J. Swearinger, FS

Trae Barry LS

Paxton Brooks, P

Matt McCrane, K

D.C. Defenders' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the D.C. Defenders' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1: March 31 at San Antonio Brahmas, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: April 7 vs. Houston Roughnecks, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: April 13 at Arlington Renegades, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 4: April 20 at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: April 28 vs St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: May 5 vs. San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: May 12 vs Michigan Panthers, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 8: May 19 vs. St. Louis Batthlehawks, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 9: May 26 at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 10: June 2 vs. Arlington Renegades, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Fans who wish to watch the D.C. Defenders in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are available on the UFL website.