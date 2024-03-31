D.C. Defenders UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The D.C. Defenders kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Sunday when they square off against the San Antonio Brahmas. Coach Reggie Barlow will lead the Panthers into their first season in the newly formed spring football league.
Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will lead the offense for the Defenders this year. The signal-caller has spent time in training camp with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.
Here's a look at the D.C. Defenders' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season:
- Deondre Francois, QB
- Jalan McClendon, QB
- Jordan Ta'amu, QB
- Darius Hagans, RB
- Cam'Ron Harris, RB
- Pooka Williams, RB
- Keke Coutee, WR
- Kelvin Harmon, WR
- Chris Rowland, WR
- Ty Scott, WR
- Brandon Smith, WR
- Vyncint Smith, WR
- Alex Ellis, TE
- Briley Moore, TE
- Kaden Smith, TE
- Tommy Champion, T
- Jean Delance, T
- Yasir Durant, G
- Liam Fornadel, G
- Lamont Gaillard, C
- D'Marcus Hayes, T
- Jahmir Ross-Johnson, T
- Mike Maietti, C
- T. J. Barnes, DT
- Davin Bellamy, DE
- Malik Fisher, DE
- Trent Harris, OLB
- Dennis Johnson, DT
- Andre Mintze, DE
- Derick Roberson, DE
- Niles Scott, DT
- Joseph Wallace, DT
- Francis Bernard, ILB
- Ferrod Gardner, ILB
- Anthony Hines, ILB
- Reggie Northrup, ILB
- MoMo Sanogo, ILB
- Deontay Anderson, SS
- Deandre Baker, CB
- Gareon Conley, CB
- Isaiah Johnson, CB
- Michael Joseph, CB
- Anthoula Kelly, CB
- Montae Nicholson, FS
- Santos Ramirez, SS
- Nydair Rouse, CB
- D. J. Swearinger, FS
- Trae Barry LS
- Paxton Brooks, P
- Matt McCrane, K
D.C. Defenders' schedule for the 2024 UFL season
Here's a look at the D.C. Defenders' 2024 UFL schedule:
- Week 1: March 31 at San Antonio Brahmas, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 2: April 7 vs. Houston Roughnecks, 4 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 3: April 13 at Arlington Renegades, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
- Week 4: April 20 at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 5: April 28 vs St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 6: May 5 vs. San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 7: May 12 vs Michigan Panthers, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Week 8: May 19 vs. St. Louis Batthlehawks, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
- Week 9: May 26 at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox
- Week 10: June 2 vs. Arlington Renegades, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Fans who wish to watch the D.C. Defenders in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are available on the UFL website.