"Deeply regret comments I made" - Dak Prescott apologizes for supporting Cowboys fans who threw trash at referees

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was understandably emotional following their controversial 23-17 NFC Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Following the defeat, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year supported Cowboys fans who threw trash towards the officials. The Dallas signal caller has since issued an apology on Twitter.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

The apology comes after his post-game comments to the media where he spoke negatively about NFL officials and supported the actions of Cowboys fans, stating:

"Credit to them then. The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that's why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out."

Prescott was obviously heated after the game, condoning the actions of Cowboys fans that put the health and safety of officials at risk.

As well as throwing trash at officials, Dallas fans were also seen fighting with each other after videos appeared on social media after Sunday's loss.

Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Fame tight end and Undisputed co-host, denounced Prescott's post-game comments, calling them 'dead wrong' and asked Dak to apologize publicly.

In fairness, Prescott has held himself accountable and admitted what he said after the game was uncalled for and a mistake.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have work to do before next season

As a franchise, the Cowboys did not have their greatest night, both on and off the field. Their quarterback blamed the refs, their fans fought with one another and time expired just before they could get one final shot at the endzone to tie the game.

But for everything that went wrong, Dallas should look at themselves. The number one ranked offense in the regular season only managed to put up 17 points against a defense who lost star 49ers players Nick Bosa and Fred Warner during the game.

The Cowboys also had a total of 14 penalties over the course of the game, tying for second-most in a playoff game in NFL history. It's a trend they continued in the post-season after being the highest penalized team in the league with 127 penalties.

Prescott and Dallas exit the playoffs at the first hurdle, with San Francisco heading to Lambeau Field for a Divisional Round matchup with Green Bay.

