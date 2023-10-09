Dak Prescott had yet another ugly outing at the team that had dumped Dallas out of the playoffs the last two years.

Clock malfunctions in 2021, and an embarrassing hail mary attempt in Santa Clara ended the season of America's team.

The Cowboys have had so many Super Bowl-caliber rosters since their last NFC Championship game appearance but have not got over the hump.

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott mustered up 10 points, and the defense could not stop Brock Purdy. Four touchdown passes and 42 points was one of Robert Quinn's worst days since entering the helm as defensive coordinator.

Punting the ball five backs against that 49ers offense means you will absolutely no chance against the leading team in the NFC.

In about 15 minutes, Dak Prescott threw three interceptions, and Cooper Rush ended the game at Santa Clara.

Ceedee Lamb, the main receiver for Dallas, was held to only 49 yards, while Brandin Cooks had seven as the Cowboys could not pass the ball or run it. Nineteen runs for 57 yards was virtually nothing compared to San Francisco's 170 rushing yards.

The Cowboys had forced seven interceptions and held the Giants to zero points, while the Patriots and Jets only scored 13 points combined against Dallas's defense.

Micah Parson is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NFL but couldn't lay a hand on Brock Purdy in the loss. Seven turnovers against the New York teams and three against the Patriots showed how lethal this defense can be.

However, the loss against the 49ers was similar to the Cardinals one. Prescott had a red zone turnover, and the defense could not stop the run. You can't jump the Philadelphia Eagles for the division if your offense can't turn up.

Dak Prescott faces old offensive coordinator next

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Kellen Moore, the ex-Cowboys quarterback who knows Dak Prescott very well, was Dallas's offensive coordinator from 2019-2022.

Moore left after the playoff loss to the 49ers, and coach Mike McCarthy took over playing calling responsibilities for Dallas.

Moore was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers as they looked to change their scheme to take more advantage of Justin Herbert's talents.

It certainly seems to have worked, as Herbert has over 1,000+ passing yards and seven touchdown passes in the first four games of 2023. Herbert is now able to fully take advantage of his once-in-a-generation arm talent.

The clash on Monday Night Football in week six in Los Angeles should be a bloodbath. Khali Mack had six sacks in has last game against the Raiders, and Micah Parsons will look for a revenge game.

Keenan Allen has been one of the most productive receivers through the first five games and is set for his best season yet.

It should be loud in Sofi Stadium in a week's time as Dak Prescott needs to be bounce back.