WATCH: Dak Prescott left dumbfounded after NFL refs miss clear TD call vs Eagles

Dak Prescott was absolutely sure the referees would reverse their turnover-on-downs call after trying a quarterback sneak on 4th and goal at the one yard line.

His convictions were wrong, and his reaction could not be funnier.

Prescott in disbelief after no touchdown

At that moment, the game was 7-7.

The Dallas Cowboys scored first. Ezekiel Elliot rushed for a one-yard touchdown after a six-play, three-minute drive.

Then, it was time for the Philadelphia Eagles to attack. Jalen Hurts had two good passes. On his third attempt, he tried to go deep but Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown intercepted a pass on the one-yard line.

The Cowboys had no time to celebrate the interception. Two plays later, Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox recovered a Prescott fumble in the endzone. The defensive touchdown tied the game 7-7.

Prescott got the ball back on Dallas' 25-yard line with 9:57 remaining in the first quarter. Ten plays later, the Cowboys were knocking on the door of the endzone on Philadelphia's one-yard line. On fourth down, Dak Prescott went for the sneak, and the officials ruled him short.

Mike McCarthy and all Cowboys fans disagreed with the call. The head coach challenged the decision made by the officials on the field. After reviewing the play, the referees determined that the play would stand and was a turnover-on-downs.

Fans at AT&T Stadium booed loudly. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was visibly upset, and with that, Prescott instantly became the "Surprised Pikachu" meme.

Prescott memefied

The resemblance to the meme is unbelievable, as you can see.

The similarity is so accurate that not even the internet found any other possible meme to explain Prescott's reaction.

Only the "Surprised Pikachu" could represent and explain the quarterback's reaction after the blatantly miscall by the referees.

It was indeed a mistake by the officials not to reverse the decision. Replays appeared to show the ball clearly crossing the plane of the end zone.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi The ball looks over the goal line here. The ball looks over the goal line here. https://t.co/CI561Ias8d

Fortunately, the error by the officials did not cost the Cowboys the win. After the play, the Cowboys forced a three-and-out. With the offense back on the field, Prescott passed a touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz after a six-play, three-minute drive.

Prescott finished the game going 21-26 for 238 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions and a passer rating of 143.3.

This elite performance by Prescott propelled the Cowboys to thrash the Eagles by twenty points with a final score of 41-21.

Next week, the Dallas Cowboys battle the undefeated Carolina Panthers.

